Bristol City vs Derby County prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22 

Bristol City and Derby County will battle for three points in an EFL Championship matchday 21 fixture on Saturday.

The two sides will be looking to get back to winning ways following their respective defeats last weekend. The hosts fell to a 2-0 loss away to Sheffield United, with Rhian Brewster and Billy Sharp scoring in either half to guide the Blades to all three points.

Derby County were beaten by QPR on home turf. Chris Willock and Andre Gray scored second-half goals to cancel out Tom Lawrence's first-half opener for the hosts.

The defeat left the Rams rooted to the bottom of the standings on one point following their points deduction. Bristol City sit in 18th spot on 23 points.

Bristol City vs Derby County Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 77 occasions in the past and Derby County have a superior record with 38 wins to their name.

Bristol City were victorious in 21 matches while 18 games in the past ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in January when an early strike by Colin Kazim-Richards was enough to give Derby a narrow 1-0 victory on home turf.

Bristol City form guide: L-W-D-L-L

Derby County form guide: L-D-W-D-L

Bristol City vs Derby County Team News

Bristol City

The Robins have a number of players sidelined due to fitness issues. Andy King (hamstring), Matthew James (foot), Nathan Baker (head), Tommy Conway (ankle), Robbie Cundy (knee) and Joe Williams (hamstring) are all unavailable.

Injuries: Andy King, Matthew James, Nathan Baker, Tommy Conway, Robbie Cundy, Joe Williams

Suspension: None

Derby County

Sam Baldock (hamstring), Krystian Bielik (ACL), Jack Stretton (illness) and Lee Buchanan (knee) have all been ruled out with injuries.

Injuries: Sam Baldock, Krystian Bielik, Jack Stretton, Lee Buchanan

Suspension: None

Bristol City vs Derby County Predicted XI

Bristol City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Daniel Bentley (GK); Cameron Pring, Robert Atkinson, Tomas Kalas, Zak Vyner; Han-Noah Massengo, Tyreeq Bakinson; Callum O'Dowda, Andreas Weimann, Nahki Wells; Chris Martin

Derby County Predicted XI (4-3-3): Kelle Roos (GK); Craig Forsyth, Curtis Davies, Phil Jagielka, Nathan Byrne; Graeme Shinnie, Liam Thompson, Max Bird; Jason Knight, Colin Kazim-Richards, Tom Lawrence

Bristol City vs Derby County Prediction

Derby County's quest to remain in the EFL Championship very much looks mission impossible, following their mammoth 21-point deduction. However, the visitors have the best defense outside the top four and have been extremely hard to beat.

Bristol City, for their part, have not been exciting to watch and tend to struggle in attack. This suggests that a cagey game could be in store and we are backing the two sides to cancel each other in a goalless encounter.

Prediction: Bristol City 0-0 Derby County

