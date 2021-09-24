Bristol City vs Fulham prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Bristol City host Fulham at Ashton Gate in the EFL Championship on Saturday, with both teams having solid starts to the season.

Bristol City are currently ninth in the league and have been in good form of late. Nigel Pearson's side are on a four-game unbeaten streak and will go into the game off the back of a 2-1 win against QPR last time out.

The Robins will know they have a huge task ahead of them if they are to get anything from their game against Fulham on Saturday.

Fulham are currently second in the league and will know that a win on Saturday could potentially see them end the weekend at the top of the table.

Marco Silva's side have, however, faltered of late, having lost two of their last five games across all competitions. The Cottagers will hope to turn around their form with a win against Bristol City on Saturday.

Both sides have had strong seasons so far and that should make Saturday's fixture an enthralling matchup.

Bristol City vs Fulham Head-to-Head

Bristol City have a slight advantage based on the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, winning two of their last five meetings, with Fulham winning only one.

The two sides played out a 1-1 draw the last time they met back in July 2020. Tom Cairney scored late on to level the scores on the night after Nakhi Wells put Bristol City in the lead.

Bristol City Form Guide: L-W-D-D-W

Fulham Form Guide: W-L-W-L-D

Bristol City vs Fulham Team News

Carvalho will be a huge miss for Fulham

Bristol City

Callum O'Dowda is a doubt for the game after picking up a knock earlier this month. Apart from that, Nigel Pearson will have a full strength team to choose from for Saturday's game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Callum O'Dowda

Suspended: None

Fulham

Fulham have no new injury worries following their 0-0 draw in the Carabao Cup against Leeds United last time out.

Fabio Carvalho, Terence Kongolo, Kenny Tete and Tom Cairney are all still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Fabio Carvalho, Terence Kongolo, Kenny Tete, Tom Cairney

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bristol City vs Fulham Predicted XI

Bristol City Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Daniel Bentley; Nathan Baker, Thomas Atkinson, Tomas Kalas; Cameron Pring, Tyreeq Bakinson, Matty James, George Tanner; Han-Noah Massengo; Andreas Weimann, Chris Martin

Fulham Predicted (4-2-3-1): Paulo Gazzaniga; Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream, Tosin Adarabioyo, Denis Odoi; Nathaniel Chalobah, Jean Michael Seri; Ivan Cavaleiro, Bobby Reid, Harry Wilson; Aleksandar Mitrovic

Bristol City vs Fulham Prediction

Both teams have had a good start to the season and that should come to the fore in the game on Saturday.

We predict an entertaining game, with Fulham coming away with the win.

Prediction: Bristol City 1-2 Fulham

Edited by Peter P