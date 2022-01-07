Bristol City vs Fulham prediction, preview, team news and more | FA Cup 2021-22

Bristol City and Fulham go head-to-head at the Ashton Gate Stadium for a place in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

This will be the second meeting between the sides this season after playing out a 1-1 draw in the EFL Championship back in September last year.

Bristol City returned to winning ways in the EFL Championship as they saw off a dogged Millwall side 3-2 last Sunday.

Prior to that, they were on a three-game winless run, losing two and claiming one draw since a 1-0 win over Derby County on December 4.

Nigel Pearson will now hope the win can serve as a catalyst for a fine run of form for his side as they look to progress to the next round of the cup. They would also be aiming to move into the top half of the EFL Championship table.

Meanwhile, Fulham saw their unbeaten run come to an end last time out as they fell to a slender 1-0 loss at the hands of Sheffield United.

Prior to that, they were on a run of four consecutive draws and had avoided defeat in each of their last 11 outings.

The Cottagers are currently third in the EFL Championship table with 45 points from 23 games four points behind leaders Bournemouth with two games in hand.

Bristol City vs Fulham Head-To-Head

Fulham boast a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture, securing 25 wins from their last 67 encounters. Bristol City have picked up three fewer wins, while the spoils have been shared on 17 different occasions.

Bristol City Form Guide: W-L-L-D-W

Fulham Form Guide: L-D-D-D-D

Bristol City vs Fulham Team News

Bristol City

Nathan Baker, Joe Williams and George Tanner are both on the club’s injury table and will sit out Saturday’s game.

Injured: Nathan Baker, Joe Williams, George Tanner

Suspended: None

Fulham

Ivan Cavaleiro, Terence Kongolo, Jay Stansfield and Tyrese Francois are all recuperating from injuries and are out of contention for the visitors. Jean Michaël Seri is on international duty with Ivory Coast.

Injured: Ivan Cavaleiro, Terence Kongolo, Jay Stansfield, Tyrese Francois

Unavailable: Jean Michaël Seri

Suspended: None

Bristol City vs Fulham Predicted XI

Bristol City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Max O'Leary, Zak Vyner, Tomas Kalas, Rob Atkinson, Jay Dasilva; Han-Noah Massengo, Andy King, Alex Scott; Callum O'Dowda, Andreas Weimann, Chris Martin

Fulham Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Paolo Gazzaniga; Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream, Tosin Adarabioyo, Dennis Odoi; Harrison Reed, Tom Cairney; Neeskens Kebano, Fabio Carvalho, Harry Wilson; Aleksandar Mitrovic

Bristol City vs Fulham Prediction

Fulham have struggled for form in recent weeks and head into the game without a win in any of their last five games. They face a stern test of going up against Bristol City, who they have failed to defeat in five consecutive attempts, losing twice and picking up three draws. We anticipate a cagey contest with the hosts grinding out a narrow win.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Bristol City 2-1 Fulham

Edited by Shardul Sant