Bristol City vs Huddersfield Town Prediction and Betting Tips | April 13th 2024

Bristol City take on Huddersfield Town in round 43 of the Championship on Saturday (April 13).

Liam Manning's Bristol are coming off a rousing 5-0 home win over Blackburn Rovers. Tommy Conway got the ball rolling for the Robins with an eight-minute first-half brace before Anis Mehmeti ended the game as a contest 17 minutes from time.

A late Nahki Wells brace was the icing on the cake as Bristol remain 12th in the standings with 57 points from 42 games.

Meanwhile, Andre Breitenreiter's Huddersfield are fresh off a 4-1 loss at Preston North End in midweek. Despite Josh Koroma's 42nd-minute opener, the Terriers conceded thrice in the last six minutes to return empty-handed from Deepdale.

The loss means that Huddersfield are only outside the relegation zone on goal difference, with 43 points from 42 games, with their stay in the second division far from secure with four games left.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, game prediction, and betting tips for the Bristol-Huddersfield Championship clash at Ashton Gate:

Bristol City vs Huddersfield Town head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 66 previous meetings across competitions, Huddersfield lead Bristol 28-25.

Huddersfield have two wins and a loss in five meetings in the fixture. Their reverse fixture in December at The John Smith's Stadium ended 1-1.

The Robins have won thrice (on the trot) in five home games, losing twice.

Huddersfield have won just once on the road in 13 games across competitions, losing six times.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Bristol: W-D-W-W-L; Huddersfield: L-W-D-L-D

Bristol City vs Huddersfield Town prediction

Both sides have had far from impressive campaigns, especially Huddersfield, who are in a relegation dogfight as they strive to stay in the Championship.

Bristol are the more in-form side, which shows in their higher place in the standings. Although they are likely to finish in mid-table, Huddersfield's away form doesn't augur too well for their survival hopes.

In terms of their head-to-head, the Terriers have a narrow lead, but one win in eight Championship games means it would need a minor miracle of sorts to the three points.

Pick: Bristol 2-0 Huddersfield

Bristol City vs Huddersfield Town betting tips

Tip-1: Bristol to win

Tip-2: Bristol to keep a clean sheet: Yes (The Robins have five clean sheets in six games, including the last four.)

Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals: Yes (Eight of their last nine head-to-head meetings have produced at least two goals.)