Bristol City vs Huddersfield Town prediction, preview, team news and more | Championship 2022-23

Bristol City will host Huddersfield Town at Ashton Gate in the Championship on Wednesday.

Bristol are 11th in the standings with eight points after six games. They have won their last two home games and will hope to make put it across Huddersfield too. The Robins are level on points with five other teams. Currently trailing the promotion playoff places by five points, Bristol will hope to win at Ashton Gate to make up ground.

Huddersfield, meanwhile, were one of the strongest teams in the Championship last season but have been a shadow of themselves this term thus far. After five games, they have just one win and a draw and sit 23rd, one place above the basement. Manager Danny Schofield will hope for a turnaround in fortunes at Ashton Gate.

Bristol City vs Huddersfield Town Head-to-Head

In their last five clashes, Huddersfield have won three and lost two.

Bristol City form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-D

Huddersfield Town form guide (all competitions): D-L-W-L-L

Bristol City vs Huddersfield Town News

Bristol City

New recruit and central midfielder Mark Sykes returns to the competition after serving out his red card suspension. Winger Andreas Weimann and centre-forward Tommy Conway will hope to improve their tallies to four goals apiece following their success in recent games.

Huddersfield Town

Centre-back Tom Lees is under a red card suspension. Rarmani Edmonds-Green will likely take his place in the starting XI.

Bristol City vs Huddersfield Town Predicted Xls

Bristol City (4-3-3): Daniel Bentley (GK), Zak Vyner, Jay Dasilva, Rob Atkinson, Joseph Williams, Han-Noah Massengo, Alex Scott, Tommy Conway, Kal Naismith, Nahki Wells, Andreas Weimann

Huddersfield Town (3-4-2-1): Lee Nicholls (GK), Jack Rudoni, Josh Ruffels, Ollie Turton, Rarmani Edmonds-Green, Kaine Hayden, Yuta Nakayama, Sorba Thomas, Jonathan Russell, Faustino Anjorin, Daniel Ward

Bristol City vs Huddersfield Town Prediction

Bristol will fancy their chances at home but will be wary of a Huddersfield team looking to revive their campaign. Nevertheless, Bristol are expected to win convincingly.

Prediction: Bristol City 3-1 Huddersfield Town

