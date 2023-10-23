Bristol City vs Ipswich Town Prediction and Betting Tips | October 25th 2023

Bristol City will welcome second-placed Ipswich Town to the Ashton Gate in the EFL Championship on Wednesday.

The hosts are in eighth place in the league standings and resumed their league campaign following the international break with a 1-0 home win over Coventry City on Saturday.

Robert Dickie, who has made seven appearances for them this season, opened his goalscoring account for the club, scoring the match-winner in the 45th minute.

The visitors, second in the league table, saw their game against Rotherham postponed after Storm Babet caused flooding near the New York Stadium, which is situated beside the River Don.

League leaders Leicester City continued their winning run last week and extended their lead at the top over Ipswich to five points. The visitors have a game in hand and will look to keep pace with the Foxes.

Bristol City vs Ipswich Town Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 66 times in all competitions thus far, with their last meeting coming in the Championship in 2019. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, with a 29-23 lead in wins and 14 games ending in draws.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last four meetings against the visitors, recording three wins.

Both teams have conceded 13 goals in the league this season, with the visitors outscoring the hosts 25-15.

Bristol City have suffered just one defeat in their last 10 league meetings against the visitors, with that loss coming in their away game in 2016.

At home, Bristol are unbeaten in their last five home meetings against Ipswich Town, recording four wins.

Ipswich are unbeaten in their last nine games in all competitions, recording eight wins.

The visitors are unbeaten in away games across all competitions, recording five wins and keeping three clean sheets in six games.

Bristol City vs Ipswich Town Prediction

The Robins have been a bit inconsistent this term, with three defeats and two wins in their last five league games. At home, they have been unbeaten against the visitors since 2013 and should be able to produce a good performance in this match.

Head coach Nigel Pearson will be without the services of Ayman Benarous, Rob Atkinson, Zak Vyner, George Tanner, Nahki Wells, and Ross McCrorie, while Kal Naismith is a doubt with a calf problem.

The Tractor Boys head into the match in great form and, with their game against Rotherham canceled last week, they'll be pumped up to play in this match. They have won eight of their last nine games in all competitions and are strong favorites.

Head coach Kieran McKenna does not have any fresh absentees as Wes Burns and Lee Evans remain long-term absentees. Freddie Ladapo has an Achilles injury and is expected to sit this one out.

Christian Walton and center-half Axel Tuanzebe will face late fitness tests as they played in closed-door friendlies during the international break.

They have an unbeaten away record this season and have kept clean sheets in three of their last four away games. Though they have just one win in their last 10 meetings against the hosts, considering their current form and an injury crisis for the hosts, we expect Ipswich to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Bristol City 1-2 Ipswich Town

Bristol City vs Ipswich Town Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Ipswich Town to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Nathan Broadhead to score or assist any time - Yes