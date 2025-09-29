Bristol City vs Ipswich Town Prediction and Betting Tips | September 30th 2025

Bristol City will welcome Ipswich Town to Ashton Gate in the EFL Championship on Tuesday. The hosts have three wins from seven games and have a three-point lead over Ipswich, who have two wins from six games.

Bristol have seen a drop in form and are winless in their last two league games. After a 3-1 home loss to Oxford United earlier this month, they were held to a goalless draw by Preston North End. They failed to score for the first time in the league in five games.

The visitors head into the match on a three-game unbeaten streak, recording two wins. After their game against Blackburn Rovers was abandoned due to heavy rains earlier this month, they registered a 2-1 home triumph over Portsmouth last week. Jaden Philogene scored in the ninth minute, and George Hirst doubled their lead in the 41st minute.

Bristol City vs Ipswich Town Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 68 times in all competitions. Ipswich have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 31 wins. Bristol have 23 wins and 14 games have ended in draws.

They last met in the 2023-24 Championship season. The visitors secured a league double, with an aggregate score of 4-2.

The hosts have the second-best attacking record in the Championship this season, scoring 13 goals in seven games. Ipswich Town, meanwhile, have the second-best defensive record, conceding six goals.

Bristol City have suffered just one loss in the Championship this season, with that defeat registered at home earlier this month.

The visitors are winless in their three away games across all competitions this season. They have conceded one goal apiece in these games.

Bristol City vs Ipswich Town Prediction

The Robins have kept clean sheets in two of their last three league games and will look to build on that form. They have suffered just one loss in their last six home games in this fixture, recording four wins.

The Tractor Boys have won their last two league games, scoring seven goals, and will look to build on that form. They are unbeaten in their last three meetings against the hosts, recording two wins.

The visitors have endured a winless away record this season, and considering Bristol's better goalscoring record, we back the hosts to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Bristol City 2-1 Ipswich Town

Bristol City vs Ipswich Town Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bristol City to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

