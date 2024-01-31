Bristol City vs Leeds United Prediction and Betting Tips | February 2nd 2024

Round 30 of the EFL Championship gets underway on Friday when Bristol City and Leeds United lock horns at the Ashton Gate Stadium.

Daniel Farke’s side have won their last five games against the Robins and will head into the weekend looking to continue in the same vein.

Bristol City were involved in a share of the spoils for the third consecutive game as they played out a 2-2 draw with Coventry City on Tuesday.

Liam Manning’s men have now gone five straight Championship games without a win, losing twice and claiming three draws since claiming three back-to-back wins in December.

With 38 points from 29 matches, Bristol City are currently 13th in the league table but could move level with ninth-placed Norwich City with all three points this weekend.

Elsewhere, Jaidon Anthony and Adam Randell scored for either side as Leeds United played out a 1-1 draw with Plymouth Argyle in their FA Cup fourth-round clash last time out.

Prior to that, Farke’s men were on a five-game winning streak, including four consecutive victories in the EFL Championship.

Leeds have picked up 57 points from their 29 league games so far to sit fourth in the standings, two points behind second-placed Ipswich Town in the second automatic promotion spot.

Bristol City vs Leeds United Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 26 wins from the last 43 meetings between the sides, Leeds United boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Bristol City have picked up eight wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on nine occasions.

Leeds United are on a five-game winning streak against Manning’s men and are unbeaten in their last eight meetings, claiming seven wins and one draw since a 1-0 loss in September 2016.

Bristol City are without a win in their last five Championship matches, losing twice and claiming three draws since a 4-1 Boxing Day victory over Watford.

Leeds United are currently on a run of four consecutive league wins, scoring nine goals and keeping three clean sheets since a 1-0 loss against West Bromwich Albion on December 29.

Bristol City vs Leeds United Prediction

Bristol City have been tough to crack in recent weeks and should put Leeds United to the test at the Ashton Gate Stadium.

However, Farke’s side boast the firepower needed to get the job done and we are tipping them to extend their dominance in this fixture.

Prediction: Bristol City 0-2 Leeds United

Bristol City vs Leeds United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Leeds United to win

Tip 2: Over 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been at least 11 corner kicks in five of Bristol City’s last seven matches)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in four of the Robins’ last five games)