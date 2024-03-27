Bristol City vs Leicester City Prediction and Betting Tips | March 29, 2024

Bristol City welcome Leicester City to Ashton Gate in the EFL Championship on Friday (March 29).

The hosts lost 2-0 at West Bromwich Albion in their previous outing before the international break. It was their third straight away loss as they dropped to 14th in the standings, with 47 points in 38 games.

Leicester, meanwhile, drew 2-2 at Hull City in their previous outing this month. Jamie Vardy's brace forced a share of the spoils. They dropped to second in the league table, though. Leeds United moved to pole position with a 2-0 win over Millwall. Nonetheless, the Foxes have a game in hand and will regain top spot with a win.

Leicester lost 4-2 to Chelsea in the FA Cup quarterfinals, with the Blues scoring twice in stoppage time.

Bristol City vs Leicester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 68 times across competitions, with Bristol leading 29-20.

Leicester are on a three-game winning run against Bristol and won the reverse fixture 1-0 at home in September.

Bristol have two wins at home in the league in 2024, failing to score in four of seven games.

Four of their last six meetings have produced over 2.5 goals, with Bristol failing to score thrice.

Bristol City vs Leicester City Prediction

The Robins have endured a poor run of form recently, with one win in six league outings, losing five They have two wins in seven home games across competitions, failing to score four times.

Head coach Liam Manning welcomes back former midfielder Matty James and Joe Williams into the fold after they overcame injuries during the international break.

The Foxes, meanwhile, have one win in five league outings, conceding nine times and scoring six. Boss Enzo Maresca will be without Callum Doyle, with the Manchester City loanee suspended because of a red card against Chelsea in the FA Cup. Jamie Vardy did not play due to a knock but should feature here.

Considering the contrast in form between the two teams and Leiceister's better goalscoring record, expect the Foxes to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Bristol 1-2 Leicester

Bristol City vs Leicester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Leicester to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Jamie Vardy to score or assist any time - Yes