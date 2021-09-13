Bristol City vs Luton Town prediction, preview, team news and more | Championship 2021-22

Bristol City are set to host Luton Town on Wednesday night at Ashton Gate in another game week of Championship football.

Bristol City have had mixed results so far this season, with their performances bordering on inconsistency. They played out a goalless draw against Preston North End on Saturday, their second draw of the campaign so far.

Bristol City sit 11th in the Championship table with eight points from six games and a goal difference of zero. Their record this season consists of two wins, two draws and two losses.

Luton Town, like their hosts, have also won two games, lost two games and drawn two games. They drew 2-2 against Blackburn Rovers last time out as they fought their way back from a two-goal deficit to level the scores in the final minutes of the game.

Luton Town's draw against Blackburn Rovers was their second successive draw and a third straight game without a win. They have won just one game in their last six in all competitions and sit one place behind Wednesday's opponents.

Bristol City vs Luton Town Head-to-Head

In the past, there have been 59 meetings between Bristol City and Luton Town. Both clubs have won 22 games apiece, while 17 of those games have ended in draws.

The two sides last met in a Championship clash last season in which Luton Town won 3-2. Nahki Wells and Adam Nagy gave Bristol City a two-goal lead in the first half. Goals from James Collins, Elijah Adebayo and Harry Cornick, however, helped Luton Town complete a dramatic comeback over their hosts on the day.

Bristol City Form Guide: D-W-L-W-L

Luton Town Form Guide: D-D-L-W-L

Bristol City vs Luton Town Team News

Bristol City

Callum O'Dowda, Robbie Cundy and Joe Williams are unavailable for Wednesday's game due to injuries.

Injured: Callum O'Dowda, Joe Williams, Robbie Cundy

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Luton Town

Alan Campbell came off with an injury in the first half of Luton Town's last game and is expected to miss out on Wednesday. Jordan Campbell is also out with an injury.

Injured: Alan Campbell, Jordan Campbell

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bristol City vs Luton Town Predicted XI

Bristol City Predicted XI (4-4-2): Daniel Bentley; Nathan Baker, Robert Atkinson, Tomas Kalas, Zak Vyner; Cameron Pring, Andy King, Matthew James, Han-Noah Massengo; Andreas Weimann, Chris Martin

Luton Town Predicted XI (4-3-3): Simon Sluga; James Bree, Reece Burke, Kal Naismith, Daniel Potts; Henri Landsbury, Gabriel Osho, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu; Harry Cornick, Fred Onyedinma, Cameron Jerome

Bristol City vs Luton Town Prediction

Both clubs have been rather inconsistent this season and have won, lost and drawn the same number of games.

Bristol City will think they are in better form as they have one win from their last two games, while Luton Town are winless in their last three. The points should, however, be shared when the two teams meet on Wednesday.

Prediction: Bristol City 1-1 Luton Town

