Bristol City vs Luton Town prediction, preview, team news and more | Championship 2022-23 

Bristol City will host Luton Town at Ashton Gate on Tuesday in the Championship.

The Robins have bounced back from losing back-to-back games to start the season. They beat Coventry City 4-1 in the League Cup last week before playing out a 1-1 draw against newly promoted Wigan Athletic at the weekend. Bristol have picked up just one point so far this season and sit 23rd in the standings as they seek their first league win of the season.

Luton, meanwhile, have struggled this season. They began their campaign with consecutive league draws before losing 3-2 to Newport County in the domestic cup. They're coming off a 1-0 loss to Preston North End.

The visitors are 21st in the points table, just one point above their midweek opponents. They'll look to widen that gap this week.

Bristol City vs Luton Town Head-to-Head

There have been 63 meetings between Bristol and Luton. The hosts have won 22 of those games, while the visitors have won 23. There have been 18 draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash last season, which the Hatters won 2-1.

Bristol City Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-L-L-W

Luton Town Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-D-D-D

Bristol City vs Luton Town Team News

Bristol City

Manager Nigel Pearson will be unable to call on the services of Nathan Baker, Tomas Kalas, Ayman Benarous, Antoine Semenyo and Matthew James this week, as the quintet are injured.

Injured: Nathan Baker, Tomas Kalas, Ayman Benarous, Antoine Semenyo, Matthew James

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Luton Town

Carlos Mendes Gomes came off in the cup game last week and is a doubt for this one. Fred Onyedinma, Alfie Doughty, Pelly Ruddock and James Shea remain out with injuries and will not play this week.

Injured: Fred Onyedinma, Alfie Doughty, Pelly Ruddock, James Shea

Doubtful: Carlos Mendes Gomes

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Bristol City vs Luton Town Predicted XIs

Bristol City (3-4-1-2): Daniel Bentley; Zak Vyner, Robert Atkinson, Kal Naismith; Mark Sykes, Alex Scott, Joe Williams, Jay Dasilva; Tommy Conway; Andreas Weimann, Chris Martin.

Luton Town (3-5-2): Ethan Horvath; Reece Burke, Sonny Bradley, Dan Potts; James Bree, Allan Campbell, Luke Freeman, Jordan Clark, Amari'i Bell; Carlton Morris, Elijah Adebayo.

Bristol City vs Luton Town Prediction

Bristol are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings, snapping a two-game losing run. They'll now hope to maximise their home advantage this week to keep their unbeaten run going.

Luton, meanwhile, have lost their last two games and are winless across competitions this season. Bristol should win here.

Prediction: Bristol City 2-1 Luton Town

