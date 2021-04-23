Bristol City vs Luton Town prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21 

Bristol City will trade tackles with Luton Town at Ashton Gate on Sunday, with three points on the line in the EFL Championship.

The hosts come into this game off the back of a 2-1 defeat away to Wycombe Wanderers.

Second-half goals from Uche Ikpeazu and Adebayo Akinfenwa helped the basement side secure all three points. Luton Town were held to a goalless draw at Kenilworth Road by Reading.

Both sides have very little left to play for this season, as they are neither in danger of relegation nor in the fight for promotion.

Luton Town are the higher-placed of the two, sitting in 12th spot, with 57 points from 42 matches to date. Bristol City are further down in 16th position on 51 points.

💬 "There’s no excuse for lack of motivation or belief because we know we have the quality and personally, no matter the game or circumstance we should be fighting for every inch of the pitch and point available."



🗣 @dan_bentley1 pic.twitter.com/ZXQBoRfxfy — Bristol City FC (@BristolCity) April 23, 2021

Bristol City vs Luton Town Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 60 occasions in the past and very little separates them based on previous games.

Bristol City have a marginal advantage with 22 wins to their name, while Luton Town were victorious in 21 previous games. The two sides played out a draw on 17 occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in December 2020 when goals from Glen Rea and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall gave Luton Town a 2-1 home win.

Bristol City have been in extremely poor form of late and are currently on a seven-game winless run. Luton Town have won four of their last seven games.

Bristol City form guide: L-D-D-L-L

Luton Town form guide: D-W-W-L-L

Bristol City vs Luton Town Team News

Bristol City

The hosts have been hit with several injuries in recent weeks and currently have seven players sidelined with fitness concerns.

Defenders Alfie Mawson (ACL) and Jay Dasilva (shin), as well as forwards Chris Martin (hamstring) and Andreas Weismann (ACL) are all unavailable.

Furthermore, Callum O'Dowda (muscle), Liam Walsh (hamstring) and Sam Bell (hamstring) are also ruled out.

There are no suspension concerns for Bristol City.

Injuries: Jay Dasilva, Alfie Mawson, Chris Martin, Andreas Weismann, Callum O'Dowda, Liam Walsh, Sam Bell

Suspension: None

Luton Town

Luton Town have three players sidelined with fitness issues. Tom Lockyer (ankle), Danny Hylton and Eunan O'Kane (broken leg) are unavailable.

There are no suspension concerns for the Hatters.

Injuries: Tom Lockyer, Eunan O'Kane, Danny Hylton

Suspension: None

😎 A beautiful morning at our happy place!



Have a great #StGeorgesDay, Hatters 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿#COYH pic.twitter.com/6WrvMIZsU9 — LutonTown (@LutonTown) April 23, 2021

Bristol City vs Luton Town Predicted XI

Bristol City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Daniel Bentley (GK); Tommy Rowe, Tomas Kalas, Zak Vyner, Steven Sessegnon; Han-Noah Massengo, Henri Lansbury; Kasey Palmer, Antoine Semenyo, Samuel Pearson; Famara Diedhiou

Luton Town Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Simon Sluga (GK); Kal Naismith, Sonny Bradley, Matthew Pearson, James Bree; Pelly Ruddock, Ryan Tunnicliffe; Kazenga LuaLua, Kieman Dewsbury-Hall, Jordan Clark; Elijah Adebayo

Bristol City vs Luton Town Prediction

The two sides having little to play for could set this up as an open, end-to-end game.

Bristol City will be keen to get back to winning ways but we are predicting a victory for the visitors, with goals scored at both ends.

Prediction: Bristol City 1-2 Luton Town