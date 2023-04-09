Bristol City vs Middlesbrough Prediction and Betting Tips | April 10, 2023 

Middlesbrough visit the Bloomfield Stadium in the EFL Championship on Monday (April 10) to face Bristol City, looking to return to winning ways and revive their campaign.

After back-to-back defeats, the Boro have dropped to fourth in the standings with 67 points in 40 games but remain in contention for a place in the promotion playoffs.

Bristol, meanwhile, returned to winning ways on Friday (April 7) for the first time in four games, winning 2-1 at Stoke City. The Robins fought back from a goal down to beat the Potters, courtesy of late goals from Zak Vyner and Anis Mehmeti.

It was only their 13th win in the Championship this season from 40 games. With 52 points, they languish in 13th place in the points table.

Bristol City vs Middlesbrough Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 86 previous clashes between the two sides, with Middlesbrough leading 35-28.

Bristol City beat Middlesbrough 2-1 at home last season, last winning consecutive home league games against them between 2013 and 2017 (run of three).

Middlesbrough have won four of their last 16 league games against Bristol (D3, L9) and are winless in their last two (D1 L1).

Bristol are winless in five league games on Easter Monday (D2, L3) since a 3-1 win at Stevanage in April 2014.

Middlesbrough are winless in seven league games on Easter Monday (D2 L5) since a 2-1 win over Coventry in April 2011.

None of Middlesbrough's last 18 away league games have ended in dras (W9, L9), losing 4-2 to Huddersfield Town in their last away outing.

Middlesbrough's Chuba Akpom has scored in his last six Championship games.

Bristol City vs Middlesbrough Prediction

Bristol can smell blood in the waters, as Middlesbrough enter the game on consecutive losses, while the Robins pulled off a late comeback win in their last game in a massive confidence boost.

Nigel Pearson's side should give the Boro a serious run for their money, but given the quality in the visitors' roster, led by the irrepressible Chuba Akpom, Boro should prevail, albeit narrowly.

Prediction: Bristol 1-2 Middlesbrough

Bristol City vs Middlesbrough Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Middlesbrough

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

