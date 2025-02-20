Bristol City vs Middlesbrough Prediction and Betting Tips | February 21st 2025

Round 34 of the EFL Championship gets underway as Bristol City play host to Middlesbrough on Friday. Both sides are currently separated by just two points in the playoff qualifying race and this should make for an exciting matchup at the Ashton Gate Stadium.

Bristol City were denied consecutive wins for the first time since the turn of the year as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Cardiff City after conceding a 90th-minute equalizer.

Before that, Albanian forward Anis Mehmeti turned in a standout individual display as he netted two goals to fire the Robins to a 2-0 victory over Stoke City on February 12 and snap their two-game winless run.

Bristol City now return to the Ashton Gate Stadium, where they have won five of their last six league games, having managed just two from the first eight in the season.

Middlesbrough, on the other hand, failed to stop the rot as they suffered a somewhat disappointing 1-0 defeat against Watford at the Riverside Stadium last weekend.

Michael Carrick’s men have lost four consecutive matches, and six of their last seven outings, with a 2-0 win over West Bromwich Albion on January 21 being the exception.

This slump in form has seen Middlesbrough drop into 11th place in the Championship standings, two points and three places behind this weekend’s hosts.

Bristol City vs Middlesbrough Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 35 wins from the last 90 meetings between the sides, Middlesbrough boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Bristol City have picked up 31 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 24 occasions.

Bristol City are on a three-game winning streak against Carrick’s men and are unbeaten in their last six meetings since a 2-1 defeat in August 2021.

Middlesbrough have won just one of their most recent seven away matches while losing four and picking up two draws since the start of December.

The Robins are unbeaten in seven of their last eight Championship home games, claiming six wins and one draw since late November.

Bristol City vs Middlesbrough Prediction

Middlesbrough, who have endured a difficult start to the business end of the season, will be desperate to find their feet this weekend and get their playoff push back on track. However, Bristol City have been near-impenetrable at home in the league in recent weeks and we are backing them to extend their dominance over Carrick’s side.

Prediction: Bristol City 2-1 Middlesbrough

Bristol City vs Middlesbrough Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bristol City to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in six of the last eight meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in seven of their last eight clashes)

