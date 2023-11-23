Bristol City vs Middlesbrough Prediction and Betting Tips | November 25th 2023

Bristol City and Middlesbrough will battle for three points in an EFL Championship matchday 17 fixture on Saturday.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a goalless draw away to QPR before the international break.

Middlesbrough, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a narrow 1-0 home win over table-toppers Leicester City. Sam Greenwood's thunderous 83rd-minute free-kick proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The victory took Boro to 10th spot in the table, having garnered 24 points from 16 games. Bristol City are directly beneath them in the table with 22 points to their name.

Bristol City vs Middlesbrough Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 87 occasions in the past. Middlesbrough have 35 wins to their name. Bristol City were victorious on 28 occasions, while 24 games ended in a share of the spoils.

One of those draws came in their most recent meeting, a 2-2 stalemate in April 2023.

Seven of the last eight head-to-head games, including each of the last five, have witnessed goals at both ends.

Bristol City's last five league games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

75% of Middlesbrough's 16 away league goals this season have come in the second half.

Bristol City are aiming to win consecutive league home games for the first time since March.

Sam Greenwood's goal against Leicester City was the 100th goal Boro have scored under Michael Carrick's management.

Bristol City vs Middlesbrough Prediction

Just two points separate the two sides in the table, with Middlesbrough the higher-placed side in the standings. Boro are fresh off inflicting a defeat on runaway league leaders Leicester City and Michael Carrick's side will be looking to build on that morale-boosting victory.

Boro are just two points away from the top six and a win here could take them into the playoff spots, which is impressive considering their poor start. Bristol City are in a new era, having recently parted ways with former manager Nigel Pearson. New boss Liam Manning will take charge of his first game at home and will hope to get his first win in charge.

We are backing the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Bristol City 1-1 Middlesbrough

Bristol City vs Middlesbrough Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 1.5 goals