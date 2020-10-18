Bristol City and Middlesbrough will clash at Ashton Gate on Tuesday, with three points at stake on matchday six of the EFL hampionship.

The hosts currently sit top of the standings, having picked up 13 points from their five matches so far, while Middlesbrough are 14th with six points from five games.

Bristol City saw their 100% record come to an end at the death in an entertaining 2-2 draw with Barnsley on Saturday, while their visitors were held to a goalless draw at home to Reading.

Bristol City vs Middlesbrough Head-to-Head

Bristol City and Middlesbrough have met on 39 occasions in the past and they have an almost identical head-to-head record.

The home side have the slight advantage with 15 wins and 10 draws, whie Boro have 14 wins to their name, scoring 50 goals and conceding 48.

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in July when Bristol City ran away 3-1 winners in the penultimate matchday of last season.

Bristol City form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-D

Middlesbrough form guide (all competitions): L-D-D-W-D

Bristol City vs Middlesbrough Team News

Bristol City

Coach Dean Holding has a fully-fit squad to choose from, as only Daniel Bentley (neck) is a doubt for the clash with Middlesbrough.

There are no suspension concerns for the home side.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: Daniel Bentley

Suspensions: None

Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough have Jack Hall (calf) ruled out, while striker Ashley Fletcher also suffered a hamstring injury against Reading and is expected to spend a few months on the sidelines.

There are no suspension worries for the Riverside outfit.

Injuries: Jack Hall, Ashley Fletcher

Suspensions: None

"It was always going to be one goal in it, a game like that. Our defending was better and a goal would have been the icing on the cake" 🗣📹 #UTB https://t.co/t4x1EgHp4q — Middlesbrough FC (@Boro) October 17, 2020

Bristol City vs Middlesbrough Predicted XI

Bristol City Predicted XI (3-5-2): Max O'Leary; Alfie Mawson, Taylor Moore, Zak Vyner; Tommy Rowe, Andreas Weisman, Tyreeq Bakinson, Jamie Paterson, Jack Hunt; Nakhi Wells, Chris Martin

Middlesbrough Predicted XI (3-1-4-2): Marcus Bettinelli; Paddy McNair, Dael Fry, Anfernee Djijksteel; Jonny Howson; George Saville, Sam Morsy, Marc Bola, Marcus Tavaneir; Chuba Akpom, Britt Assombalonga

Bristol City vs Middlesbrough Prediction

Bristol City were one of the most consistent sides last season and looked good value for promotion to the Premier League until they suffered a heartbreaking defeat to Fulham in the Championship playoff.

They have continued from where they left off last season and look determined to end their four-decade absence from the top-flight.

Having failed to pick up a victory against Barnsley, the Robins will be keen to get back to winning ways and they likely have too much in the tank for Neil Warnock's men to deal with.

Prediction: Bristol City 2-0 Middlesbrough