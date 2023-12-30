Bristol City vs Millwall Prediction and Betting Tips | January 1st 2024

Bristol City will host Millwall at Ashton Gate on Monday in another round of the 2023-24 EFL Championship campaign.

The home side endured a slow start to life under new manager Liam Manning but have found good form of late and are now pushing for the playoff spots. They played out a goalless draw against Birmingham City last time out, failing to register a single shot on target throughout the match despite dominating possession.

Bristol City sit eighth in the league table with 36 points from 25 games and will be looking to open the new year with a win.

Millwall have had their struggles this season but have begun picking up points of late as they look to avoid the drop. They beat Norwich City 1-0 in their last game, with Tom Bradshaw scoring the sole goal of the game in the opening 20 minutes.

The visitors sit 16th in the Championship standings with 29 points from 25 games. They will be looking to continue their winning streak when they play on Monday.

Bristol City vs Millwall Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 106 meetings between Bristol and Millwall. The hosts have won 38 of those games while the visitors have won three fewer. There have been 33 draws between the two teams.

The hosts have lost just one of their last four games in this fixture.

The visitors have kept clean sheets in their last three matches after failing to register any in their previous six.

Bristol have conceded 27 goals in the league this season. Only three teams have conceded fewer, all of which currently occupy the playoff spots.

Millwall have kept nine clean sheets in the Championship this season. Only Leicester City (10) and West Bromwich Albion (12) have managed more.

Bristol City vs Millwall Prediction

Bristol have picked up three wins and one draw from their last four games after going winless in their four games prior. They have won four of their last five home games and will be looking forward to the midweek clash.

Millwall are on a run of back-to-back victories and are undefeated in their last four games. They are, however, without a win in their last four away games and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Bristol City 2-1 Millwall

Bristol City vs Millwall Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Bristol City to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Three of the last four matches between the two teams at Ashton Gate have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the hosts' last seven matchups)