Bristol City vs Millwall Prediction and Betting Tips | October 15, 2022

Bristol City will host Millwall at the Ashton Gate Stadium in round 15 of the EFL Championship on Saturday (October 15).

The Robins head into the weekend without an away win this season and will be desperate to end this dry spell.

Bristol returned to winning ways on Wednesday, edging out Preston North End 2-1 at home. Before that, the Robins were on a five-game winless run, claiming one point from a possible 15.

Consequently, Bristol have risen to 11th place in the standings, picking up 18 points from 14 games.

Millwall, meanwhile, found their feet last time out with a 2-0 victory over Middlesbrough.

While the Lions will look to pick up successive league wins for the first time since March, they have struggled on the road, where they are yet to win this season. Millwall have picked up 17 points from 14 games to sit 15th in the standings.

Bristol City vs Millwall Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Bristol boast a slight upper hand in this fixture, claiming 37 wins from the last 113 meetings.

Millwall have picked up three fewer wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared on 32 occasions.

Bristol are on a run of one win from their last six outings, losing four and drawing one.

Millwall are yet to win away this season, picking up two draws and losing five of their seven games.

Bristol City vs Millwall Prediction

Buoyed by their victory over Preston North End, Bristol will head into the weekend with renewed confidence. They face a Millwall side who have struggled on the road, so the hosts should take all three points.

Prediction: Bristol City 2-1 Millwall

Bristol City vs Millwall Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bristol

Tip 2: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corners in eight of the last ten meetings between the two teams.)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in seven of their last eight games.)

