Bristol City vs Millwall prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21 

Bristol City and Millwall will trade tackles at Ashton Gate on Tuesday, with three points at stake in the EFL Championship.

The hosts come into this clash on the back of a 2-0 surprise defeat away to Rotherham United. Millwall were also on the wrong end of a 3-0 defeat away to Middlesbrough.

Bristol City sit sixth on the table, with 30 points accrued from 18 matches, while their next opponents are 17th with 21 points from 18 games.

Bristol City vs Millwall Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on 98 occasions in the past and their head-to-head record is fairly even.

Bristol City have the slight advantage with 35 wins and 32 draws, while Millwall were victorious on 31 previous occasions.

The most recent meeting between the sides came in February, where goals from Pedro Pereira and Matt Smith ensured that both sides shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw.

Bristol City form guide: L-W-L-W-L

Millwall form guide: D-L-L-D-L

Bristol City vs Millwall Team News

Bristol City

The hosts have been hit with a raft of injuries over the last month and seven players are currently sidelined for the Robins.

Nathan Baker (hamstring), Joseph Williams (thigh), Liam Walsh (thigh), Steven Sessegnon (hamstring), Andreas Weimann (ACL), Jay Dasilva (shin), and Alfie Mawson (knee) are all injured.

There are no suspension worries for Bristol City.

Injuries: Nathan Baker, Jay Dasilva, Joseph Williams, Liam Walsh, Steven Sessegnon, Andreas Weimann, Alfie Mawson

Suspension: None

Millwall

Gary Howett will be without two players for the trip to Bristol City. Billy Mitchell (hamstring) and Connor Mahoney (muscle) will sit out the fixture, while Kenneth Zohore is a doubt.

There are no suspension concerns for Millwall.

Injuries: Billy Mitchell, Conor Mahoney

Doubtful: Kenneth Zohore

Suspension: None

Bristol City vs Millwall Predicted XI

Bristol City Predicted XI (3-5-2): Max O'Leary; Jack Hunt, Taylor Moore, Zak Vyner; Tommy Rowe, Antoine Semenyo, Tyreeq Bakinson, Jamie Paterson, Jack Hunt; Nakhi Wells, Chris Martin

Millwall Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Bartosz Biatkowski; Murray Wallace, Jake Cooper, Shaun Hutchinson, Mahlon Romero; Jiri Skalak, Ryan Woods, Ryan Leonard, Jed Wallace; Tom Bradshaw; Matt Smith

Bristol City vs Millwall Prediction

Bristol City began the season brightly and won their first five matches to lead the way as early pacesetters.

They have, however, fallen off the pace but sit just one point outside the playoff spots.

Millwall, on the other hand, have been among the worst-performing sides in the division in recent weeks and are on a 10-game winless run in the Championship.

The hosts need the victory to keep their promotion hopes alive and we expect them to edge with a tight victory.

Prediction: Bristol City 1-0 Millwall