Bristol City vs Millwall prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Bristol City are set to play Millwall at the Ashton Gate on Sunday in the EFL Championship.

Bristol City come into this game on the back of a 2-1 loss to Mark Warburton's Queens Park Rangers in the league. Goals from former Southampton and West Bromwich Albion striker Charlie Austin and French centre-back Yoann Barbet sealed the deal for Queens Park Rangers.

A goal from young midfielder Alex Scott proved to be a mere consolation for Bristol City, who had Wales international Andy King sent off in the second-half.

Millwall, on the other hand, beat Mark Robins' Coventry City 1-0 in the league. A second-half goal from striker Tom Bradshaw secured the win for Millwall.

Bristol City vs Millwall Head-to-Head

In 17 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Millwall hold the advantage. They have won eight games, lost four and drawn five.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in the EFL Championship, with Millwall beating Bristol City 1-0. A second-half penalty from attacker Jed Wallace ensured victory for Millwall.

Bristol City form guide in the EFL Championship: L-L-D-W-L

Millwall form guide in the EFL Championship: W-L-W-L-D

Bristol City vs Millwall Team News

Bristol City

Bristol City will be without centre-back Nathan Baker, while there are doubts over the availability of midfielder Joe Williams. Former Leicester City midfielder Andy King is suspended. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Nigel Pearson is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Nathan Baker

Doubtful: Joe Williams

Suspended: Andy King

Millwall

Meanwhile, Millwall manager Gary Rowett will be unable to call upon the services of midfielder Ryan Leonard and centre-back Daniel Ballard. There are doubts over the availability of Dutch midfielder Maikel Kieftenbeld and forwards Connor Mahoney and Jed Wallace.

Injured: Daniel Ballard, Ryan Leonard

Doubtful: Jed Wallace, Maiken Kieftenbeld, Connor Mahoney

Suspended: None

Bristol City vs Millwall Predicted XI

Bristol City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Max O'Leary, George Tanner, Zak Vyner, Tomas Kalas, Cameron Pring, Han-Noah Massengo, Matty James, Andreas Weimann, Alex Scott, Callum O'Dowda, Chris Martin

Millwall Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Bartosz Bialkowski, Shaun Hutchinson, Alex Pearce, Jake Cooper, Danny McNamara, Billy Mitchell, George Saville, Murray Wallace, Sheyi Ojo, Tom Bradshaw, Mason Bennett

Bristol City vs Millwall Prediction

Bristol City are currently 18th in the league, and have won only one of their last five league games. They finished 19th last season, and on current form another tough season awaits the club.

Millwall, on the other hand, are 11th in the league, having won two of their last five league games. Their steady performances and presence in the EFL Championship looks likely to continue this time around as well.

Millwall should edge past Bristol City.

Prediction: Bristol City 1-1 Millwall

