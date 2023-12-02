Bristol City vs Norwich City Prediction and Betting Tips | December 3rd 2023

Bristol City will welcome Norwich City to the Ashton Gate Stadium for an EFL Championship round 19 fixture on Sunday.

The hosts will be looking to get back to winning ways following their 1-0 defeat away to Southampton in midweek. Kyle Walker-Peters scored the match-winner two minutes into the second half to help the Saints claim the win.

Norwich City, meanwhile, let a two-goal lead slip in a 3-2 defeat away to Watford. Danny Batth and Hwang Ui-Jo scored to give them a two-goal lead by the 12th minute but Ismael Kone and Mileta Rajovic drew the game level by the 33rd minute. Colombia international Yaser Asprilla scored the match-winner with 13 minutes to go.

The defeat saw the Canaries drop to 14th spot in the table, having garnered 23 points from 18 games. Bristol City are two points and two places better off.

Bristol City vs Norwich City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 78th meeting between the two sides. Norwich lead 38-21 while 18 games ended in draws.

Their most recent meeting came in August when Bristol City claimed a 1-0 away victory in the first round of the EFL Cup.

Bristol City are seeking to win three successive home league games for the first time since August 2022.

Norwich City are the second-joint-highest scorers in the league this season, having netted 32 goals in their 18 games so far.

Norwich City manager David Wagner has lost five of the seven games he has managed against Bristol City, the most losses he has suffered against a club in his managerial career.

Six of Bristol City's last seven league games have seen one side fail to score.

Bristol City vs Norwich City Prediction

Bristol City can consider themselves unlucky to have lost to Southampton, having created enough chances to leave St. Mary's with something. Manager Liam Manning will be looking to get back on track after losing the first game of his tenure at the Robins.

Norwich City saw their two-game winning streak come to an end in disappointing circumstances against Watford. They have lost just one of the last 13 head-to-head games (nine wins) and were victorious at this ground earlier in the season.

We are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Bristol City 1-1 Norwich City

Bristol City vs Norwich City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals