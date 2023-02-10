Bristol City vs Norwich City Prediction and Betting Tips | February 11, 2023

Bristol City and Norwich City will go head-to-head at the Ashton Gate Stadium in round 31 of the EFL Championship on Saturday (February 11).

Having failed to win their last 11 meetings against Norwich, the Robins will head into the weekend looking to get one over them.

Bristol extended their unbeaten run to eight games on Saturday with a 2-1 win over Preston North End. That followed a comfortable 3-0 win over West Bromwich Albion in the FA Cup fourth round on January 28. Bristol are 17th in the Championship after picking up 36 points from 29 games.

Norwich, meanwhile, suffered a humbling 3-0 defeat against high-flying Burnley last weekend. Before that, the Canaries were on a run of successive wins, seeing off Preston North End and Coventry City.

With 42 points from 29 games, Norwich are tenth in the points table, level on points with ninth-placed Sunderland.

Bristol City vs Norwich City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Norwich boast a superior record in the fixture, claiming 37 wins from the last 75 meetings.

Bristol have picked up 20 wins in this period, while the spoils have been shared on 18 occasions.

The Canaries are on a four-game winning streak against Bristol, while they're unbeaten in the last 11 meetings since February 2009.

Norwich City FC @NorwichCityFC Norwich City have been charged by the FA following last weekend's fixture against Burnley.



The club allegedly failed to ensure that its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 68th minute, and the club has until Monday, February 13 to respond. Norwich City have been charged by the FA following last weekend's fixture against Burnley.The club allegedly failed to ensure that its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 68th minute, and the club has until Monday, February 13 to respond. https://t.co/pVB7uR6gM4

Norwich have managed just two wins in their last eight games across competitions, losing five and drawing one.

Bristol are unbeaten in eight games on the trot, claiming four wins and as many draws since their Boxing Day defeat against West Bromwich Albion.

Bristol City vs Norwich City Prediction

Bristol have put together a fine run of form since the turn of the year and head into the weekend as slight favourites to come away with the win. However, Norwich have been imperious in recent meetings between the sides and could do just enough to force a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Bristol City 2-2 Norwich City

Bristol City vs Norwich City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in four of their last five meetings.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in four of their last five clashes.)

