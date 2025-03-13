Bristol City vs Norwich City Prediction and Betting Tips | March 14th 2025

Bristol City and Norwich City get round 38 of the EFL Championship underway when they lock horns at the Ashton Gate Stadium on Friday. The Robins will be looking to complete the double over the visitors, having secured a 2-0 victory in November’s reverse fixture.

Bristol City continued their push for a playoff spot on Tuesday when they netted a 90th-minute equalizer to salvage a 1-1 draw against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

With that result, the Robins have now gone six consecutive games without defeat, claiming three wins and three draws since a 1-0 defeat against Swansea City on February 9.

With 54 points from 37 Championship matches, Bristol City are currently seventh in the league standings, two points off sixth-placed Coventry City in the final playoff spot.

On the other hand, Norwich City failed to find their feet in midweek as they suffered a narrow 3-2 defeat against Sheffield Wednesday at Carrow Road.

The Canaries have now failed to win six of their most recent seven matches — losing twice and claiming four draws — with a 4-2 victory over Stoke City on February 22 being the exception.

This poor run of results has seen Norwich City plunge into 12th place in the league table with 49 points from 37 games but they could move within four points of the playoffs places with a win this weekend.

Bristol City vs Norwich City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 39 wins from the last 80 meetings between the sides, Norwich City boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Bristol City have picked up 22 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 19 occasions.

Norwich City have won just one of their most recent five games on the road while losing twice and claiming two draws since their 1-0 victory at Luton Town on New Year’s Day.

Bristol City are unbeaten in nine of their last 10 home matches in the league, claiming seven wins and two draws since late-November.

Bristol City vs Norwich City Prediction

With just five points separating Bristol City and Norwich City in the playoff picture, we expect both sides to take the game to each other as they look to secure maximum points.

However, the Robins have been tough to crack at home in recent weeks and we fancy them to come away with a narrow victory.

Prediction: Bristol City 2-1 Norwich City

Bristol City vs Norwich City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bristol City to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of Bristol City’s last five games)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in six of the hosts’ last seven matches)

