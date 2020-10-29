Bristol City vs Norwich City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Bristol City have had a rather torrid time since returning from the international break.

Fans of the Robins have seen their side drop off top spot, having not won in four games and drawing just two in that time. They only remain in the top six on goal difference.

They face the team directly below them this weekend, with Norwich going into this one on the back of picking up 10 points in their last four games, not losing once.

The Canaries know that a win will see them rise into the top six, while Bristol try to salvage what is left of their terrific early-season form.

Bristol City vs Norwich City Head-to-Head

The Robins have not defeated Norwich since February 2009 – some nine games ago.

Their last home victory over Saturday's opponents came in October 2008 – which was also the last time they kept a clean sheet against the Canaries on their own patch.

This will be the 15th consecutive league fixture between the pair, Bristol winning five of those and also losing five.

Historically, Norwich have the better record, beating their hosts on 34 occasions since their first meeting in 1909.

Bristol City have come out victorious on 20 occasions and have drawn 18 times.

Bristol City vs Norwich City Team News

The hosts were rocked this week after learning that Andi Weimann is likely to be out for the remainder of the season after tearing his cruciate ligament.

Alfie Mawson has also been ruled out long-term, while Steven Sessegnon is sidelined due to a hamstring injury.

Injured: Liam Walsh, Nathan Baker, Alfie Mawson, Steven Sessegnon, Andi Weimann

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

The Canaries will be without midfielder Onel Hernandez, who has been ruled out for up to 12 weeks with an adductor injury.

Todd Cantwell, who is still suffering the effects of his off-season injury, was brought off at half time in the draw to Brentford, but Daniel Farke could still give him the nod for Saturday.

Injured: Sam Byram, Kieran Dowell , Christoph Zimmerman, Onel Hernandez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bristol City vs Norwich City Predicted XI

Bristol City predicted XI (3-5-2): Daniel Bentley, Zak Vyner, Taylor Moore, Tomas Kalas, Chris Brunt, Callum O’Dowda, Jay Dasilva, Jamie Paterson, Tommy Rowe, Chris Martin, Nahki Wells

Norwich City predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Tim Krul, Max Aarons, Grant Hanley, Ben Gibson, Jacob Sorensen, Oliver Skipp, Lukas Rupp, Todd Cantwell, Jordan Hugill, Emi Buendia, Teemu Pukki

💛 THE MAYOR 💚 pic.twitter.com/Ih0f1ibNTD — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) October 27, 2020

Bristol City vs Norwich City Prediction

The hosts haven’t looked the same since they fell off top spot and may struggle against a Norwich outfit steeped in quality.

The visitors are in fine form and are a well-oiled machine. Norwich City are not expected to falter against a side crippled by injuries, and should emerge victorious on the day.

Prediction: Bristol City 0-2 Norwich City