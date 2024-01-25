Bristol City vs Nottingham Forest Prediction and Betting Tips | January 26th 2024

Bristol City and Nottingham Forest return to action in the FA Cup when they go head-to-head at the Ashton Gate Stadium on Friday.

Nuno Espírito Santo’s men head into the weekend after suffering their first defeat of the season under him and will be looking to bounce back.

Bristol City failed to move into the top half of the EFL Championship table as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Watford last Saturday.

This followed a stunning 1-0 victory over West Ham United on January 16, which saw the Robins edge the Premier League side in the FA Cup third-round replay.

Bristol City head into the weekend on a run of just one win in their last six matches across all competitions, losing two and picking up three draws since late December.

Elsewhere, Nottingham Forest were sent crashing back to earth last Saturday when they fell to a 3-2 loss against Brentford in the Premier League.

Prior to that, Espírito Santo’s side were on a four-game unbeaten run across all competitions, claiming one draw and three wins, including a famous 2-1 victory over Manchester United on December 30.

Nottingham Forest now return to action in the FA Cup, where they edged out Blackpool 3-2.

Bristol City vs Nottingham Forest Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 43 wins from the last 98 meetings between the sides, Nottingham Forest boasts a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Bristol City have picked up 22 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 33 occasions.

Nottingham Forest are on a three-game unbeaten run against the Robins, claiming two wins and one draw since a 2-1 loss in October 2020.

Bristol City are unbeaten in four of their last five home matches, claiming three wins and one draw since mid-December.

Nottingham Forest have won just two of their last nine away matches while losing five and claiming two draws since September.

Bristol City vs Nottingham Forest Prediction

Having both failed to win their last outings, Bristol City and Nottingham Forest will head into the weekend in search of a morale-boosting result. We predict Espírito Santo’s men will take the positives from their resilient display against Brentford and pick up the win at the Ashton Gate Stadium.

Prediction: Bristol City 1-2 Nottingham Forest

Bristol City vs Nottingham Forest Betting Tips

Tip 1: Nottingham Forest to win

Tip 2: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been 11 or more corner kicks in seven of the last eight meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in nine of their last 10 encounters)