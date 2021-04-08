Bristol City vs Nottingham Forest prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

In a battle of two sides languishing in the bottom half of the league table, Bristol City host Nottingham Forest at the Ashton Gate stadium in the Championship, this Saturday.

With only a point separating them in 14th and 15th position respectively, the Reds have a chance to climb above the southwest outfit with a victory.

Form is on their side too, having won both of their last two games and going three games unbeaten since losing 2-0 to promotion hopefuls Norwich City, three weeks ago.

Contrastingly, the Robins enter the contest on the back of three consecutive defeats and haven't won a game in four.

Nigel Pearson's bright start as manager after replacing the axed Dean Holden seems like a distant memory now and is himself feeling the heat.

Bristol City vs Nottingham Forest Head-To-Head

In 95 clashes between the sides, Nottingham Forest have a better head-to-head record with 41 wins to Bristol's 22.

Earlier this season, the Robins secured a 2-1 victory in Nottingham back in October.

Advertisement

Bristol City Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-L-L-L

Nottingham Forest Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-D-W-W

Bristol City vs Nottingham Forest Team News

Bristol City

The Robins have quite a few injury concerns as Chris Martin, Andreas Weimann, and Jay Dasilva are all sidelined, while Sam Bell tragically went off just 16 minutes into his first start of the season, last Friday.

Liam Walsh is likely to be unavailable too as the left-back is currently nursing an issue of his own.

Injured: Chris Martin, Andreas Weimann, Sam Bell, and Jay Dasilva

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Match passes for #BRCFOR are available now! 👇 — Bristol City FC (@BristolCity) April 7, 2021

Nottingham Forest

Head coach Chris Hughton is missing just one player, with Tendayi Darikwa ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering an ACL injury.

Injured: Tendayi Darikwa

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Bristol City vs Nottingham Forest Predicted XI

Bristol City (4-4-2): Daniel Bentley; Jack Hunt, Adrian Mariappa, Tomas Kalas, Steven Sessegnon; Marley Watkins, Han-Noah Massengo, Henri Lansbury, Kasey Palmer; Nahki Wells, Famara Diedhiou.

Advertisement

Nottingham Forest (4-2-3-1): Brice Samba; Chris Christie, Joe Worrall, Scott McKenna, Tyler Blackett; Ryan Yates, James Garner; Sammy Ameobi, Filip Krovinovic, Alex Mighten; Lewis Grabban.

Bristol City vs Nottingham Forest Prediction

Neither side have been in particularly impressive form lately, but it's all looking up for Nottingham after back-to-back wins.

The Robins are desperate to arrest their downward spiral and the home advantage should help them in doing exactly that.

Prediction: Bristol City 1-1 Nottingham Forest