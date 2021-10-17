Bristol City vs Nottingham Forest prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

The English Championship continues in midweek and will see Bristol City host Nottingham Forest at Ashton Gate on Tuesday.

Bristol City have been rather inconsistent this season and are the only team in the Championship with a perfectly balanced record after 12 games. They have four wins, four draws and four losses.

Bristol City lost 2-0 at home to Bournemouth in their last game and now sit 11th in the table with 16 points. They will be looking to return to winning ways when they face Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.

Nottingham Forest continued their impressive form under new manager Steve Cooper with a 2-1 win over Blackpool on Saturday. The side went winless in their first seven league games of the season, but are now unbeaten in their last five.

Nottingham Forest, who were sitting bottom of the Championship table around this time last month, have now gone up to 16th place. They will be looking to continue their good form when they play on Tuesday.

Bristol City vs Nottingham Forest Head-to-Head

Historically, there have been 96 meetings between Bristol City and Nottingham Forest. The hosts have won 22 of those games while the visitors hold the better record with 41 wins. There have been 33 draws between the sides.

The two sides last met in the Championship last season in a game which ended goalless.

Bristol City Form Guide: L-W-L-D-W

Nottingham Forest Form Guide: W-W-W-D-W

Bristol City vs Nottingham Forest Team News

Bristol City

Antoine Semenyo, Tommy Conway and Robbie Cundy are all out injured and will miss the game on Tuesday. Joe Williams came off injured in the first half against Bournemouth and is also expected to miss out.

Injured: Antoine Semenyo, Tommy Conway, Robbie Cundy, Joe Williams

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Nottingham Forest

Jordi Osei-tutu, Rodrigo Ely and Loic Mbe Soh all remain out with injuries and will play no part in Tuesday's game.

Injured: Jordi Osei-tutu, Rodrigo Ely, Loic Mbe Soh

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bristol City vs Nottingham Forest Predicted XI

Bristol City Predicted XI (4-4-2): Daniel Bentley; Cameron Pring, Robert Atkinson, Tomas Kalas, George Tanner; Callum O'Dowda, Andy King, Matty James, Andreas Weimann; Nahki Wells, Chris Martin

Nottingham Forest Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Brice Samba; Joe Worrall, Tobias Figueiredo, Scott McKenna; Djed Spence, Ryan Yates, Jack Colback, Max Lowe; Brennan Johnson, Philip Zinckernagel; Lewis Grabban

Bristol City vs Nottingham Forest Prediction

Bristol City have won just two of their last seven Championship games and have failed to win any of their six home games this season.

Also Read

Nottingham Forest have been in impressive form under their new manager, picking up 13 points from a possible 15. They have scored 11 goals in their last five games and should extend their unbeaten run to six games with a victory over Bristol City on Tuesday.

Prediction: Bristol City 1-2 Nottingham Forest

For more Football related daily news & updates, follow the Sportskeeda Football page now.

Edited by Peter P