Bristol City vs Oxford United Prediction and Betting Tips | August 9, 2023

Bristol City and Oxford United go head-to-head at the Ashton Gate Stadium in the opening round of the 2023-24 EFL Cup on Wednesday (August 9). Having failed to kick off their respective league campaigns with wins, both sides will look to pick up a morale-boosting result.

The hosts were denied a dream start to their new EFL Championship campaign, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Preston North End on Saturday. Sam Bell broke the deadlock two minutes after the break to put the Robins in front, but Will Keane restored parity with four minutes remaining.

Bristol have now gone eight games without defeat since a 2-1 loss against Burnley on April 29.

Oxford, meanwhile, suffered a 2-0 defeat to Cambridge United in their League One opener on Saturday. In a one-sided affair at the Abbey Stadium, Jack Lankester and Gassan Ahadme scored first-half goals to hand the hosts a comfortable win.

Oxford have failed to win ten of their last 11 competitive away games, with a 3-0 win at Forest Green Rovers on April 29 being the exception.

Bristol City vs Oxford United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Oxford have the upper hand in the fixture, winning 19 of the last 43 meetings.

Bristol have picked up 11 wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared on 13 occasions.

Oxford are unbeaten in three games against the Robins, winning twice since a 1-0 loss in September 2000.

Bristol have gone eight games without defeat across competitions, winning six times since losing 2-1 to Burnley in April.

Oxford are on a poor run of just one away win since January, losing seven games.

Bristol City vs Oxford United Prediction

Bristol will be licking their lips, as they have been drawn against an Oxford side who have struggled on the road this year. Expect the Robins to take the positives from their opening-day draw against Preston North End and take a home win.

Prediction: Bristol 2-1 Oxford

Bristol City vs Oxford United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bristol

Tip 2: First to score - Bristol (The Robins have opened the scoring in their last eight games.)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corners in Bristol's last nine games.)