Bristol City vs Oxford United Prediction and Betting Tips | September 21st 2025

Bristol City will host Oxford United at Ashton Gate on Sunday in another round of the 2025-26 EFL Championship campaign. The home side have enjoyed a fine start to their league campaign and sit third in the table with 11 points from an obtainable 15 as they target consecutive appearances in the promotion playoffs.

They coasted to a 3-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday in their last match, profiting from an own goal to take the lead six minutes in before Emil Riis Jacobsen and Anis Mehmeti got on the scoresheet later in the first half to seal the points for Gerhard Struber's side.

Oxford United, meanwhile, have failed to come alive in the second tier this season and look set for another tussle for survival. They played out a 2-2 draw with 10-man Leicester City in their game at the weekend, taking the lead twice and losing on both occasions as they failed to capitalize on their numerical advantage.

The visitors sit 22nd in the league table with just two points and will be desperate to pick up their first league win of the campaign soon.

Bristol City vs Oxford United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 46 meetings between the two teams. Bristol have won 13 of those games while Oxford have won 19 times.

There have been 14 draws between the two clubs including their most recent matchup which ended 1-1.

The hosts are undefeated in their last three competitive games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last four competitive games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2014.

Bristol have scored 12 goals in the Championship this term. Only Coventry City (15) have managed more.

Bristol City vs Oxford United Prediction

The Robins are on a run of back-to-back victories after going winless in their previous three outings. They are undefeated at home in regular season football since February and will head into the weekend clash as clear favorites.

The Yellows, meanwhile, will head into Sunday's game on the back of consecutive draws and a five-game winless run. They have lost their two away league outings this season and could register another defeat on the road this weekend.

Prediction: Bristol City 2-1 Oxford United

Bristol City vs Oxford United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Bristol City to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in each of their last five matchups)

