Bristol City vs Peterborough United prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Bristol City will welcome Peterborough United to the Ashton Gate Stadium for a matchday 41 fixture in the EFL Championship on Saturday.

The hosts fell to a 3-2 defeat away to Bournemouth last time out. Lewis Cook scored and provided an assist to guide the Cherries to victory.

Peterborough settled for a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw on home turf against Luton Town. Jonson Clarke-Harris scored an 87th-minute strike to cancel out Danny Hylton's opener for the visitors.

The draw left the Posh rooted to the bottom of the standings and they are 10 points away from safety with just four matches left to go. Bristol City sit in 19th spot and have 44 points to show for their efforts in 40 matches.

Bristol City vs Peterborough United Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 48 occasions in the past and Bristol City have a superior record with 28 wins to their name.

Six matches ended in a share of the spoils, while Peterborough were victorious on 14 occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in October 2021 when Bristol City claimed a 3-2 victory away from home.

Bristol City form guide: L-D-L-W-L

Peterborough United form guide: D-L-W-L-D

Bristol City vs Peterborough United Team News

Bristol City

Antoine Semenyo, Joe Williams, Tomas Kalas, Andy King, Callum O'Dowda and George Tanner have all been sidelined by injuries.

Injuries: Antoine Semenyo, Joe Williams, Tomas Kalas, Andy King, Callum O'Dowda, George Tanner

Suspension: None

Peterborough United

Steven Benda, Nathan Thompson, Kyle Barker, Oliver Norburn, Joel Randall and Dan Butler have all been sidelined by fitness issues.

Injuries: Steven Benda, Nathan Thompson, Kyle Barker, Oliver Norburn, Joel Randall, Dan Butler

Suspension: None

Bristol City vs Peterborough United Predicted XI

Bristol City Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Daniel Bentley; Robert Atkinson, Timm Klose, Robbie Cundy; Cameron Pring, Han-Noah Massengo, Matty James, Jay Dasilva; Andreas Weimann; Nakhu Wells, Chris Martin

Peterborough United Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): David Cornell; Josh Knight, Ronnie Edwards, Frankie Kent; Joe Ward, Jeando Fuchs, Jack Taylor, Harrison Burrows; Sammie Szmodics; Jonson Clarke-Harris, Jack Marriott

Bristol City vs Peterborough United Prediction

Bristol City's season is all but over, while Peterborough need maximum points to boost their frail chances of survival.

The two sides have porous defenses and goals should be scored at both ends. We are backing the hosts to secure a narrow win.

Prediction: Bristol City 2-1 Peterborough United

