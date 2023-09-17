Bristol City vs Plymouth Argyle Prediction and Betting Tips | September 19, 2023 

Bristol City host Plymouth Argyle at Ashton Gate on Tuesday (September 19) in the Championship.

The hosts have had mixed results in the league this season but continue to push for the promotion playoff spots. Bristol drew goalless with West Bromwich Albion on Saturday. Bristol are 11th with nine points from six games.

Plymouth, meanwhile, made their return to the second tier with a 3-1 win over Huddersfield Town but have faced since then.

They lost 2-1 to Preston North End in their last game, finding themselves two goals down before Ryan Hardie scored a second-half consolation goal. The visitors are 15th in the points table with seven points.

Bristol City vs Plymouth Argyle Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 62 meetings between the two sides. Bristol lead 26-23.

The two sides last faced off in competitive action in August 2018 in the first round of the Carabao Cup, which Plymouth won 1-0.

Plymouth have lost three of their last four games in this fixture.

Bristol are without a clean sheet in four games across competitions.

Bristol have scored five goals in the Championship this season, the fewest in the top half of the standings.

Bristol City vs Plymouth Argyle Prediction

Bristol are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings after losing two of their three games. They're without a win or goal in three home games.

Plymouth, meanwhile, have lost four of their last five games and have won just one of their last six. They're without a win on the road this season and could see defeat at Bristol.

Prediction: Bristol 1-0 Plymouth

Bristol City vs Plymouth Argyle Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Bristol

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Uner 2.5 goals (Three of their last four games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in two of their last seven matchups.)