Bristol City vs Portsmouth prediction, preview, team news and more | FA Cup 2020-21 

Bristol City will welcome Portsmouth to Ashton Gate on Sunday in the third round of the FA Cup.

The hosts are participating in this season's tournament for the first time. Meanwhile, Pompey posted victories over Ipswich Town and King's Lynn Town to get to this stage.

Bristol City have not exactly set the EFL Championship alight this season and are currently 10th in the table. They have earned 33 points from 22 games, losing four of their last five games in the process.

Portsmouth, by contrast are doing fairly well this season and are currently on a five-game unbeaten run in League one.

Bristol City vs Portsmouth Head-to-Head

The two teams have met on 53 previous occasions and Bristol City have the slightly better head-to-head record against the Hampshire side.

The Robins have 21 wins and 18 draws to their name, while Portsmouth were on the winning side 14 times in the past.

Their most recent meeting came in March 2012 in the Championship, when they shared the spoils in a goalless draw.

Bristol City form guide: L-W-L-L-L

Portsmouth form guide: W-D-W-W-W

Bristol City vs Portsmouth Team News

Bristol City

The hosts have been decimated by injuries in recent weeks and currently have several players sidelined for the visit of Portsmouth.

Callum O'Dowda (hamstring), Jamie Paterson (hip), Jay DaSilva (shin), Nathan Baker (hamstring), and Joseph Williams (thigh) are injured. Liam Walsh (thigh), Steven Sessegnon (hamstring), Andreas Weimann (ACL), and Alfie Mawson (knee) are also sidelined by fitness issues.

There are no suspension concerns for manager Dean Holden.

Portsmouth

Lee Brown is the only injury concern for the visitors due to a hamstring problem. Michael Jacobs recently recovered from a knee injury, and should start on the bench.

Defender Jack Whatmough tested positive for COVID-19 in December and is still in his mandatory period of self-isolation.

There are no suspension worries for manager Kenny Jackett.

Bristol City vs Portsmouth Predicted XI

Bristol City Predicted XI (4-4-2): Daniel Bentley (GK); Tommy Rowe, Tomas Kalas, Zak Vyner, Jack Hunt; Han-Noah Massengo, Adam Nagy, Tyreeq Bakinson, Antoine Semenyo; Nahki Wells, Chris Martin

Portsmouth Predicted XI (4-4-2): Craig MacGillivray (GK); Cameron Pring, Rasmus Nicholaisen, Sean Raggett, Callum Johnson; Ronan Curtis, Andy Cannon, Tom Naylor, Marcus Harness; John Marquis, Ryan Williams

Bristol City vs Portsmouth Prediction

Bristol City have flattered to deceive this season, with most of their games being low-scoring affairs.

Portsmouth, on the other hand, have impressed and could take advantage of the absence of several first-team players at Bristol to secure a hard-fought victory.

Prediction: Bristol City 0-1 Portsmouth