Bristol City vs Preston North End Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th August 2023

Bristol City host Preston North End at the Ashton Gate Stadium on Saturday for the opening game of the 2023-24 Championship season.

Having finished a lowly 14th in the league last time, the Robins will be hoping for better returns this term, and are coming off the back of a promising pre-season campaign too.

Nigel Pearson's side went their entire summer unbeaten, winning five of their six games and drawing once. Their first four wins were particularly impressive, thrashing Torquay United, Newport County, Oxford United and Exeter City 6-2, 8-0, 4-1 and 4-0 respectively.

In terms of transfers, Bristol saw an exodus of players with Jay Dasilva, Han-Noah Massengo, Taylor Moore, James Morton and Kane Wilson among others to leave. However, Robert Dickie, Ross McCrorie, Haydon Roberts and Jason Knight were roped in to strengthen their squad.

Preston didn't cover themselves in glory last season either, coming in at 12th and accruing only four points more than Bristol City.

The Lilywhites had also kept themselves busy during the summer with a spate of friendlies that ended with a 2-0 loss to Stockport County last Saturday. Ryan Lowe's side had won only thrice in their previous six games.

Like many other clubs, Preston were involved in the transfer market too, signing Mads Frokjaer-Jense, Duane Holmes, Will Keane, Layton Stewart and Jack Whatmough.

Bristol City vs Preston North End Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This is the 98th meeting between Bristol City and Preston North End.

Bristol City are unbeaten in five games against Preston North End.

Preston's last win over Bristol came in December 2020 (1-0 in the Championship).

Bristol have lost just one of their last nine league matches against Preston.

Preston have lost just two of their last 11 trips to Bristol in the league.

Bristol have started just one of their last five league campaigns with a win, while Preston have won their opening match in just two of the last 14 years.

Bristol City vs Preston North End Prediction

Bristol City had a good pre-season campaign and will be confident of their chances here. Preston looked more shaky in their summer games and can see themselves as the underdogs here.

However, given it's only the first game of the season, the sides could play out a draw.

Prediction: Bristol City 1-1 Preston North End

Bristol City vs Preston North End Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes