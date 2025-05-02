Bristol City vs Preston North End Prediction and Betting Tips | May 3rd 2025

Preston North End’s battle for survival in the Championship goes down to the wire as they take on Bristol City on Saturday. The home side, meanwhile, need all three points to guarantee a playoff spot and this makes for an exciting season finale at the Ashton Gate Stadium.

Ad

Bristol City failed to seal their place in the promotion playoff last weekend as they suffered a 4-0 thrashing against title-chasing Leeds United at Elland Road.

This followed a disappointing 3-1 defeat against Luton Town at the Kenilworth Stadium, a result which saw the Robins' four-game unbeaten run come to an end.

With 67 points from their 45 Championship matches, Bristol City are currently fifth in the league table, one point above seventh-placed Millwall outside the playoffs places.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, Preston North End dropped three more points in their quest for survival as they suffered a 2-1 defeat against Plymouth Argyle at the Deepdale Stadium last time out.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side have lost four games on the trot and have failed to win their last eight games across all competitions, losing six and claiming two draws since a 2-1 victory over Portsmouth on March 15.

Preston North End have picked up 49 points from their 45 Championship matches so far to sit 20th in the standings, one point above the dreaded bottom three.

Ad

Bristol City vs Preston North End Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 101st meeting between Bristol City and Preston North End, with the Robins claiming 30 wins from their previous 100 encounters.

Preston North End boast a superior record in the history of this fixture with 35 wins since their first meeting in November 1901, while 35 games have also ended all square.

Bristol City are on a run of four consecutive home wins and are unbeaten in their last seven games on home turf, claiming six wins and one draw since February’s 1-0 loss to Swansea City.

Preston have lost all but one of their last six away matches, with a 1-1 draw at Sunderland on March 11 being the exception.

Ad

Bristol City vs Preston North End Prediction

Given the stakes of Sunday’s clash for Bristol City and Preston, we expect both sides to go all out in search of maximum points at the Ashton Gate Stadium.

However, the Robins have made their home turf a fortress down the final stretch of the season and we are backing them to see off on an out-of-sorts Preston side.

Ad

Prediction: Bristol City 3-1 Preston North End

Bristol City vs Preston North End Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bristol City to win

Tip 2: First to score - Bristol (The hosts have opened the scoring in five of their last six games against Preston)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in five of their last six clashes)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More