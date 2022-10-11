Bristol City vs Preston North End Prediction and Betting Tips | October 12th 2022

Bristol City and Preston North End go head-to-head at the Ashton Gate Stadium in the EFL Championship on Wednesday.

The Robins are currently on a run of five consecutive games without a win and will set out to end this dry spell.

Bristol City FC @BristolCity Get the all-important travel info for if you're heading to Ashton Gate on Wednesday night: Get the all-important travel info for if you're heading to Ashton Gate on Wednesday night: 👇

Bristol City continued to struggle for results as they were condemned to a 3-0 defeat by Birmingham City on Saturday.

They have now failed to win their last five outings, losing four and picking up one draw in that time.

Consequently, Bristol City currently sit in 18th place in the EFL Championship standings after picking up 15 points from 13 games.

Meanwhile, Preston North End picked up successive wins for the first time this season as they saw off Norwich City 3-2 last weekend.

They are currently unbeaten in three consecutive games, picking up seven points from a possible nine since September’s 2-0 loss against Sheffield United.

With 19 points from 13 games, Preston North End are currently eighth in the league table, three points off sixth-placed Swansea City in the final playoff spot.

Bristol City vs Preston North End Head-To-Head

With 34 wins from the last 95 meetings between the sides, Preston North End boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Bristol City have picked up 27 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 34 different occasions.

Bristol City are unbeaten in the last three meetings between the sides, claiming two draws and one win since a 1-0 loss in December 2020.

Bristol City FC @BristolCity



Tickets are on general sale: Two matches at Ashton Gate this week!Tickets are on general sale: Two matches at Ashton Gate this week! 👊Tickets are on general sale: 👇

Preston North End head into the midweek clash as the only side yet to lose an away game in the league this season, picking up three wins and three draws in their six outings.

Bristol City are currently winless in their last five outings, picking up one point from a possible 15 since a 3-2 win over Blackburn Rovers on September 3.

Bristol City vs Preston North End Prediction

Preston North End have hit their stride in October after failing to win any of their three games in September. We predict they will see off the struggling hosts and pick up a third consecutive victory.

Prediction: Bristol City 0-2 Preston North End

Bristol City vs Preston North End Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Preston North End

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three scored in four of the last five meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in their last eight encounters)

Poll : 0 votes