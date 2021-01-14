Bristol City vs Preston North End prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Bristol City will welcome Preston North End to Ashton Gate on Saturday for a matchday 24 fixture in the EFL Championship.

This will be the hosts' first league game of the new year, having seen their earlier fixture against Brentford postponed due to COVID-19.

Both sides were in FA Cup action last weekend. Bristol City defeated Portsmouth 2-1 at home to progress to the fourth round, while Preston were thrashed 4-1 away to Wycombe Wanderers.

Just one point separates the two sides on the table, with the hosts currently occupying 10th spot on 33 points. Meanwhile, the LilyWhites are two places and one point below, having played a game more.

Bristol City vs Preston North End Head-to-Head

This will be the 93rd meeting between the sides and Preston North End have the superior head-to-head record.

The Deepdale outfit have 34 wins to their name, while Bristol City were victorious on 26 previous occasions.

Their most recent meeting came last month, when a first-half penalty by Daniel Johnson gave Preston a 1-0 home victory to end a run of three consecutive stalemates between the sides.

Bristol City form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-L-L

Preston North End form guide (all competitions): L-L-W-W-W

Bristol City vs Preston North End Team News

Bristol City

The home side have been heavily decimated by injuries this season and currently have nine players ruled out through injury.

Jack Hunt (knock), Callum O'Dowda (hamstring), Jamie Paterson (hip), Jay Da Silva (shin), Nathan Baker (hamstring) and Joseph Williams (thigh) are all sidelined for The Robins.

Liam Walsh (thigh), Steven Sessegnon (hamstring) and Andreas Weismann (ACL) are also injured.

There are no suspension concerns for Bristol City.

Injuries: Jack Hunt, Callum O'Dowda, Jamie Paterson, Jay Da Silva, Nathan Baker, Joseph Williams, Liam Walsh, Steven Sessegnon, Andreas Weismann

Suspensions: None

Preston North End

The visitors have five players ruled out through injury. Scott Sinclair (hamstring), Ben Pearson (ligament), Patrick Bauer (Achilles), Louis Moult (discomfort), and Billy Bodin (knee) are all sidelined.

There are no suspension worries for Preston.

Injuries: Scott Sinclair, Ben Pearson, Patrick Bauer, Louis Moult, Billy Bodin

Suspensions: None

Bristol City vs Preston North End Predicted XI

Bristol City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Daniel Bentley (GK); Tommy Rowe, Tomas Kalas, Alfie Mawson, Adrian Mariappa; Tommy Rowe, Adam Nagy, Tyreeq Bakinson; Nahki Wells, Chris Martin, Antoine Semenyo

Preston North End Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Declan Rudd (GK); Andrew Hughes, Ben Davies, Paul Huntington, Darnell Fisher; Ryan Ledson, Tom Bayliss; Tom Barkhuizen, Daniel Johnson, Brad Potts, Sean Maguire

Bristol City vs Preston North End Prediction

Bristol City have been wildly inconsistent this season and their home form has left a lot to be desired.

The hosts have struggled defensively, with just one clean sheet earned in their last 10 games. This indicates that goals are likely to be scored at both ends.

Ultimately, a draw is the most probable result, considering the form and pedigree of the two teams.

Prediction: Bristol City 2-2 Preston North End