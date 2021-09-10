Bristol City vs Preston North End prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Bristol City host Preston North End at Ashton Gate in the EFL Championship on Saturday, with both sides having similar struggles so far this season.

Bristol City have been in inconsistent form of late and are currently 11th in the league.

Nigel Pearson's side will be going into the game off the back of a 2-1 victory against Cardiff City. A win on Saturday could see the Robins end the weekend in the top six.

Preston North End, on the other hand, are currently 16th in the league. Frankie McAvoy's side have seen an uptick in form since their terrible start to the season and are currently on a three-game winning streak.

The Lilywhites will hope to extend their streak when they take on Bristol on Saturday.

⚽️ @ZakVyner1 got his first #BristolCity goal the last time Preston North End visited Ashton Gate! pic.twitter.com/6mi3XlZLT9 — Bristol City FC (@BristolCity) September 9, 2021

Both sides are looking to turn around their seasons and that should make Saturday's game a well-contested matchup.

Bristol City vs Preston North End Head-to-Head

It's hard to pick between the two sides based on their recent head-to-head record. Both sides have won one of their last five meetings, with three other games ending in draws.

Bristol City came away as 2-0 winners the last time the two sides met back in January. Goals from Famara Diedhiou and Zak Vyner were enough to secure the win on the night.

Bristol City Form Guide: D-L-W-L-W

Preston North End Form Guide: L-L-W-W-W

Bristol City vs Preston North End Team News

Matthew Olosunde will be a huge miss for Preston North End

Bristol City

Bristol City have no new injury worries following their 2-1 win against Cardiff City last time out.

Callum O'Dowda and Joe Williams are still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Callum O'Dowda, Joe Williams

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Preston North End

Preston North End also came away unscathed from their 3-1 win against Swansea last week.

Matthew Olosunde and Isaiah Brown are still out injured, while Alan Browne and Tom Barkhuizen tested positive for COVID-19 and are unavailable for the game.

Injured: Matthew Olosunde, Isaiah Brown

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

COVID-19: Alan Browne, Tom Barkhuizen

Bristol City vs Preston North End Predicted XI

𝗕𝗮𝗰𝗸 𝗼𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗿𝗼𝗮𝗱! 🛣️



We're back in Championship action on Saturday as we travel to Bristol City, and you can still get your tickets to join us at Ashton Gate! 👇#pnefc — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) September 9, 2021

Bristol City Predicted XI (4-4-2): Daniel Bentley; Nathan Baker, Robert Atkinson, Tomas Kalas, Zak Vyner; Cameron Pring, Andy King, Matthew James, Han-Noah Massengo; Andreas Weimann, Chris Martin

Preston North End Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Daniel Iversen; Andrew Hughes, Patrick Bauer, Jordan Storey; Josh Earl, Ryan Ledson, Ben Whiteman, Sepp van den Berg; Daniel Johnson; Emil Riis Jakobsen, Sean Maguire

Bristol City vs Preston North End Prediction

Both sides have had similar seasons so far, however, Preston are in a good run of form at the moment and that should come to the fore on Saturday.

We predict a tight game with Preston North End coming away with the victory.

Also Read

Prediction: Bristol City 1-2 Preston North End

Edited by Peter P