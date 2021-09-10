Bristol City vs Preston North End prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Bristol City host Preston North End at Ashton Gate in the EFL Championship on Saturday, with both sides having similar struggles so far this season.
Bristol City have been in inconsistent form of late and are currently 11th in the league.
Nigel Pearson's side will be going into the game off the back of a 2-1 victory against Cardiff City. A win on Saturday could see the Robins end the weekend in the top six.
Preston North End, on the other hand, are currently 16th in the league. Frankie McAvoy's side have seen an uptick in form since their terrible start to the season and are currently on a three-game winning streak.
The Lilywhites will hope to extend their streak when they take on Bristol on Saturday.
Both sides are looking to turn around their seasons and that should make Saturday's game a well-contested matchup.
Bristol City vs Preston North End Head-to-Head
It's hard to pick between the two sides based on their recent head-to-head record. Both sides have won one of their last five meetings, with three other games ending in draws.
Bristol City came away as 2-0 winners the last time the two sides met back in January. Goals from Famara Diedhiou and Zak Vyner were enough to secure the win on the night.
Bristol City Form Guide: D-L-W-L-W
Preston North End Form Guide: L-L-W-W-W
Bristol City vs Preston North End Team News
Bristol City
Bristol City have no new injury worries following their 2-1 win against Cardiff City last time out.
Callum O'Dowda and Joe Williams are still unavailable due to injury.
Injured: Callum O'Dowda, Joe Williams
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Preston North End
Preston North End also came away unscathed from their 3-1 win against Swansea last week.
Matthew Olosunde and Isaiah Brown are still out injured, while Alan Browne and Tom Barkhuizen tested positive for COVID-19 and are unavailable for the game.
Injured: Matthew Olosunde, Isaiah Brown
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
COVID-19: Alan Browne, Tom Barkhuizen
Bristol City vs Preston North End Predicted XI
Bristol City Predicted XI (4-4-2): Daniel Bentley; Nathan Baker, Robert Atkinson, Tomas Kalas, Zak Vyner; Cameron Pring, Andy King, Matthew James, Han-Noah Massengo; Andreas Weimann, Chris Martin
Preston North End Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Daniel Iversen; Andrew Hughes, Patrick Bauer, Jordan Storey; Josh Earl, Ryan Ledson, Ben Whiteman, Sepp van den Berg; Daniel Johnson; Emil Riis Jakobsen, Sean Maguire
Bristol City vs Preston North End Prediction
Both sides have had similar seasons so far, however, Preston are in a good run of form at the moment and that should come to the fore on Saturday.
We predict a tight game with Preston North End coming away with the victory.
Prediction: Bristol City 1-2 Preston North End