Bristol City vs Preston North End prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2022-23 

Bristol City and Preston North End will battle for three points in an EFL Championship matchday nine fixture on Saturday.

The home side claimed maximum points in a five-goal thriller against Blackburn Rovers last weekend. Nahki Wells scored a second-half brace to guide the Robins to a 3-2 victory away from home.

Preston North End fell to a 1-0 defeat against Birmingham City in front of their fans. Maxime Colin's 16th-minute goal inspired the visitors to victory.

The loss saw the Lilywhites drop to 10th spot in the table, having garnered 11 points from eight matches. Bristol City occupy fourth place in the table and have 14 points to show for their efforts in eight matches.

Bristol City vs Preston North End Head-to-Head

This will be the 96th meeting between the two sides. Preston North End have been historically superior with 34 wins to their name.

Bristol City were victorious on 27 occasions, while 34 previous matches ended in a share of the spoils.

One of those draws came in their most recent meeting in January 2022. Emil Riis scored a brace to help Preston twice come from behind to snatch a point in a 2-2 draw on home turf.

Bristol City form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-W

Preston North End form guide (all competitions): L-W-D-L-D

Bristol City vs Preston North End Team News

Bristol City

Tomas Kalas and Ayman Benarous are both unavailable due to fitness issues. Stefan Bajic and Timm Klose are doubts for the game.

Injuries: Tomas Kalas, Ayman Benarous

Suspension: None

Doubtful: Stefan Bajic, Timm Klose

Preston North End

Ben Woodburn and Sean Maguire are both sidelined with injuries. Bambo Diaby and Andrew Hughes are doubts for the game.

Injuries: Sean Maguire, Ben Woodburn

Suspension: None

Doubtful: Andrew Hughes, Bambo Diaby

Bristol City vs Preston North End Predicted XI

Bristol City (3-4-1-2): Daniel Bentley; Zak Vyner, Kal Naismith, Robert Atkinson; Alex Scott, Han-Noah Massengo, Joe Williams, Jay Dasilva; Andreas Weimann; Tommy Conway, Nahki Wells

Preston North End (3-4-1-2): Freddie Woodman; Jordan Storey, Liam Lindsay, Greg Cunningham; Brad Potts, Ryan Ledson, Ben Whiteman, Robbie Brady; Alan Browne; Emil Riis Jakobsen, Troy Parrott

Bristol City vs Preston North End Prediction

Bristol City have rebounded from their poor start to the campaign by going undefeated in six matches, boosting their promotion hopes. Their surge up the table has been buoyed by an exciting attack that is currently the best in the league.

However, they have defensive issues to iron out, although their backline might not be too troubled by a goal-shy Preston. We are backing the home side to claim a comfortable victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Bristol City 1-1 Preston North End

