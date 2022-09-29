Bristol City vs QPR Prediction and Betting Tips | October 1st 2022

Bristol City and QPR will square off at the Ashton Gate Stadium in an EFL Championship matchday 12 fixture on Saturday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 2-1 defeat away to Burnley a fortnight ago. Manuel Benson and Jay Rodriguez scored either side of Mahki Wells' strike to inspire the Clarets to the win.

QPR could not be separated in a goalless draw against Stoke City on home turf. The stalemate left the capital side in sixth spot, having garnered 15 points from 10 matches. Bristol City sit in ninth place with 14 points to show for their efforts in 10 games played so far.

Bristol City vs QPR Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 95 occasions in the past. QPR have a slightly better record with 36 wins to their name while Bristol City were victorious on 34 occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in December 2021 when QPR claimed a 2-1 victory away from home.

Bristol City have won each of their last three home games 2-0 and are aiming to register four successive clean sheets for the first time since January 2004.

There has not been a league head-to-head draw between the two sides since December 2017, with Saturday's hosts winning seven matches and losing two in this sequence.

Bristol City have lost their last two matches against QPR at Ashton Gate.

Five of the last six matches involving Bristol City have witnessed three or more goals.

Three of the last five head-to-head fixtures witnessed goals at both ends of the field.

Bristol City vs QPR Prediction

There is little to choose between the two sides, with their close standing on the table highlighting how evenly matched they are.

Both teams are in an early race to secure qualification for the playoffs and could go all out in search of a win. QPR have tough games lined up and will seek to get maximum points on Saturday.

Bristol City's home advantage gives them a slight edge and, although one side could nick a win, we are backing the spoils to be shared in a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Bristol City 2-2 QPR

Bristol City vs QPR Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

