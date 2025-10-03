Bristol City vs QPR Prediction and Betting Tips | October 4th 2025

Bristol City take on QPR on matchday nine of the Championship on Saturday. Both sides are in the top half of the standings.

Gerhard Struber's Bristol are coming off a 1-1 home draw with Ipswich Town in midweek. Ipswich dominated possession (64%) and had more passes (521-291) and pass accuracy (85%-71%) but couldn't take the three points as a stalemate ensued.

Following a second straight draw, the Robins are fifth in the points table, with 13 points from eight games, winning three.

Meanwhile, Julien Stephan's QPR are fresh off a goalless stalemate at home with Oxford United. The Hoops bossed possession (57%) and had the only shot on target between both teams but couldn't manage a breakthrough.

Like Bristol, the Hoops have also drawn their last two games and find themselves 10th in the standings, with 12 points from eight games, winning three.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Bristol-QPR Championship clash at Ashton Gate:

Bristol City vs QPR head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 101 meetings across competitions, QPR lead Bristol 38-35, drawing their last matchup 1-1 at home in the Championship in Bristol.

Both teams have won once in their last five meetings - all in the Championship.

Bristol have won twice in five home games across competitions this season, losing once.

QPR are winless in competitive outings on the road this campaign, losing three of five games.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Bristol: D-D-L-W-W; QPR: D-D-W-W-W

Bristol City vs QPR prediction

The two sides have had similar starts to the season and are separated by one point in the standings. The Hoops, though, are the slightly more in-form side, going unbeaten in five league games, winning three.

In terms of head-to-head, there's little to separate the two teams, with QPR holding a slender advantage. The Robins, though, are winless in four games in the fixture, losing once.

Moreover, the Hoops have dominated recent trips to Ashton Gate, going unbeaten in five, winning four. However, with their last meeting at the stadium ending in a stalemate, there could be a repeat of the same this weekend.

Prediction: Bristol 1-1 QPR

Bristol City vs QPR betting tips

Tip-1: Draw

Tip-2: Both teams to score (Both have scored in their last two meetings.)

Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals (Their last two matchups have had at least two goals.)

