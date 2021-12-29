Bristol City vs QPR prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Bristol City host QPR at Ashton Gate in the EFL Championship on Thursday, with both sides having contrasting seasons so far.
Bristol City are currently 18th in the league, eight points above the relegation zone. Nigel Pearson's side have been in inconsistent form of late, having won only two of their last five games. They will hope to turn things around with a win against QPR.
QPR, on the other hand, have faltered of late, and will be heading into the game off the back of two consecutive losses. Mark Warburton's side are currently seventh in the league, six points off the top four. They will look to bounce back with a win against Bristol on Thursday.
Both sides will want to win the game in order to climb up the table and that should make for an interesting matchup.
Bristol City vs QPR Head-to-Head
Bristol City have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won four of their last five meetings, with QPR winning only one.
Bristol City came away as 2-1 winners in the reverse fixture back in September. Nakhi Wells' stoppage time goal was enough to secure the victory, after Sam McCallum canceled out Chris Martin's first-half opener.
Bristol City Form Guide: W-L-W-D-L
QPR Form Guide: W-W-W-L-L
Bristol City vs QPR Team News
Bristol City
Andy King should make his return to the side after having recovered from a hamstring injury. Meanwhile, Nathan Baker and Joe Williams will both miss the game due to injury.
Injured: Nathan Baker, Joe Williams
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
QPR
Andre Dozzell will be suspended for the game, while Jordy de Wijs and Sam McCallum are both still out injured.
Injured: Jordy de Wijs, Sam McCallum
Doubtful: None
Suspended: Andre Dozzell
Bristol City vs QPR Predicted XI
Bristol City Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Daniel Bentley; Robert Atkinson, Tomas Kalas, Zak Vyner; Ayman Bernarous, Han-Noah Massengo, Matty James, Alex Scott; Andreas Weimann; Antoine Semenyo, Chris Martin
QPR Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Seny Dieng; Yoann Barbet, Jimmy Dunne, Rob Dickie; Lee Wallace, Stefan Johansen, Sam Field, Osman Kakay; Chris Willock, Elias Chair; Charlie Austin
Bristol City vs QPR Prediction
Neither side has been in the best form of late and that should come to the fore during the game on Thursday. However, QPR should have enough quality to come away with all three points
We predict a tight game, with QPR coming away with a win.
Prediction: Bristol City 1-2 QPR