Bristol City vs Queens Park Rangers Prediction and Betting Tips | February 17th 2024

Bristol City will face Queens Park Rangers at Ashton Gate on Saturday in another round of the 2023-24 EFL Championship campaign.

The home side have had mixed results in the league this season but remain hopeful of clinching playoff football. They picked up a 3-1 win over high-flying Southampton in their last match with three different players getting on the scoresheet in the second half before their opponents scored a late consolation goal from the spot.

Bristol City sit 11th in the league table with 44 points from 32 games. They are four points behind Coventry City in the final playoff spot and will be looking to reduce that gap on Saturday.

Queens Park Rangers, meanwhile, have struggled for results in the Championship this season and are currently fighting to avoid the drop. They were beaten 1-0 by Stoke City last time out and could have no real complaints about the result after managing just one shot on target throughout the match.

The visitors sit 22nd in the table with 29 points and will be desperate to add to that tally here.

Bristol City vs Queens Park Rangers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 98 meetings between Bristol and QPR. The hosts have won 35 of those games while the visitors have won two more.

There have been 26 draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup which ended goalless.

The visitors have lost just one of their last four games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last five games across all competitions.

QPR have scored 29 goals in the English second tier this season. Only Rotherham United (26) and Sheffield Wednesday (24) have scored fewer.

Bristol City vs Queens Park Rangers Prediction

Bristol are on a run of back-to-back victories after winning just one of their previous 10 outings. Their latest result ended a three-game winless streak on home turf and they will be looking to build on that this weekend.

QPR saw their latest result end a four-game unbeaten run and they will be looking to bounce back here. They have, however, won just one of their last five games on the road and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Bristol City 2-1 Queens Park Rangers

Bristol City vs Queens Park Rangers

Tip 1 - Result: Bristol to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Three of the hosts' last four league matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in six of the visitors' last eight matches)