Bristol City vs Queens Park Rangers prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Bristol City host Queens Park Rangers at the Ashton Gate Stadium this Saturday in a Championship clash.

With seven defeats from their last nine games, the Robins are languishing 12th in the league table.

Having once flirted with a playoff spot, a run of six consecutive defeats between January and February knocked the wind out of their sails.

Dean Holden was given the boot and Nigel Pearson arrived. Pearson made a promising start to his tenure as manager with back-to-back away wins against Middlesbrough and Swansea City.

However, the south-coast side were brought down to earth by playoff hopefuls Bournemouth, who beat them 2-1 at home in midweek.

Things are much worse in the opposite camp, with the Superhoops once again struggling to win.

At one point, they appeared favorites to go down this season. They won only four of the opening 22 games and were languishing second from bottom.

But a run of six wins from seven games lifted them back to safety. However, they're winless in three consecutive games, dropping from 13th down to 17th in the standings.

Bristol City vs Queens Park Rangers Head-To-Head

In 92 meetings between the sides, the spoils are closely shared, with Queens Park Rangers winning on 34 occasions and losing to Bristol in 33 games.

That includes a defeat in their last three games in a row and six from the last seven, as the Robins have recently dominated this fixture.

Bristol City Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-W-W-L

Queens Park Rangers Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-D-L-L

Bristol City vs Queens Park Rangers Team News

Bristol City

Andreas Weimann had a ligament rupture back in October and was ruled out for the rest of the season. Other than Wiemann, the Robins do not have any injury concerns.

Injured: Andreas Weimann

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

💬 "Yes, I am disappointed with the result, especially about the two goals we conceded, but it happens and now it’s about recovering and being ready for the next game."



🗣 Nigel Pearson — Bristol City FC (@BristolCity) March 4, 2021

Queens Park Rangers

Luke Amos suffered ligament damage in October, which has kept him on the sidelines ever since.

Injured: Luke Amos

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Bristol City vs Queens Park Rangers Predicted XI

Bristol City (4-1-4-1): Daniel Bentley; Jack Hunt, Adrian Mariappa, Tomas Kalas, Steven Sessegnon; Zak Vyner; Kasey Palmer, Tyreeq Bakinson, Adam Nagy, Nahki Wells; Famara Diedhiou.

Queens Park Rangers (3-4-1-2): Seny Dieng; Rob Dickie, Geoff Cameron, Yoann Berbet; Todd Kane, Dominic Ball, Stefan Johansen, Lee Wallace; Ilias Chair; Charlie Austin, Lyndon Dykes.

Bristol City vs Queens Park Rangers Prediction

Bristol's incredible record over the Superhoops will have them confident of their chances. However, given their recent form and that of their visitors, this might be headed for a draw.

Prediction: Bristol City 1-1 Queens Park Rangers