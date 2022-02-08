Bristol City vs Reading prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Looking to snap their run of six defeats on the trot, Reading visit the Ashton Gate Stadium to take on Bristol City on Wednesday.

The hosts are currently on a three-game winless run and will also be looking to end this dry spell.

Bristol City failed to find their feet last Saturday as they fell to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Blackpool.

Nigel Pearson’s men have now failed to win any of their last three games, losing two games and playing out a 2-2 draw with Preston North End on January 29 in that time.

With 34 points from 30 games, Bristol City are currently 17th in the EFL Championship standings.

Meanwhile, Reading were left empty handed once again as they suffered a humbling 4-0 loss against QPR last time out.

They have now lost each of their most recent six games in all competitions, while failing to win any of their last nine.

With 22 points from 28 games, Reading are currently 21st on the log, two points above the relegation places.

Bristol City vs Reading Head-To-Head

Reading head into the game with a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming 41 wins from the last 101 meetings between the sides. Bristol City have picked up one fewer win, while 20 games have ended all square.

Bristol City Form Guide: L-W-L-D-L

Reading Form Guide: L-L-L-L-L

Bristol City vs Reading Team News

Bristol City

Bristol City will be without the services of Nathan Baker, Mathew James, George Tanner, Robert Atkinson and Andy King, who have all been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Nathan Baker, Mathew James, George Tanner, Robert Atkinson, Andy King

Suspended: None

Reading

Scott Dann, Felipe Araruna, Tom McIntyre, Yakou Méïté, Alen Halilovic and Dejan Tetek have all been ruled out through injuries.

Injured: Scott Dann, Felipe Araruna, Tom McIntyre, Yakou Méïté, Alen Halilovic, Dejan Tetek

Suspended: None

Bristol City vs Reading Predicted XI

Bristol City Predicted XI (3-4-3): Max O'Leary; Zak Vyner, Tomas Kalas, Cameron Pring; Jay Dasilva, Han-Noah Massengo, Andy King, Callum O'Dowda; Nahki Wells, Chris Martin, Antoine Semenyo

Reading Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Luke Southwood; Andy Yiadom, Tom Holmes, Michael Morrison, Baba Rahman; Danny Drinkwater, Josh Laurent; Andy Rinomhota, John Swift, Junior Hoilett; Lucas Joao

Bristol City vs Reading Prediction

While Bristol City have suffered a slump in form, they will fancy their chances against a struggling Reading side who are without a win in nine straight games. Reading boast one of the division’s worst defensive records and we are tipping the hosts to take advantage of that and come away with the win.

Prediction: Bristol City 3-1 Reading

Edited by Peter P