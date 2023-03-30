Bristol City vs Reading Prediction and Betting Tips | April 1, 2023

Bristol City host Reading at the Ashton Gate Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday (April 1), looking to arrest their downward spiral.

The Robins went into the international break on the back of consecutive losses to Luton Town and Swansea City on the road, failing to score in both games. That saw them drop to 14th in the standings with 48 points from 38 games.

Reading, meanwhile, have fared worse, sitting four positions adrift of Bristol but have a nine-point gap with the relegation zone. The alarm bells haven't really gone off yet, but it could be if their form doesn't improve soon.

The Royals are winless in five league games, losing four in a row before salvaging a 1-1 draw with Hull City.

Bristol City vs Reading Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 103 previous clashes between the two sides, with Reading winning 42 times and losing 41.

Reading have won three of their last five clashes with Bristol.

Only one of their last 20 league meetings have ended in draws (1-1 in April 2019).

Bristol are one of six Championship teams yet to lose at home in 2023.

Reading are one of only two teams, along with Blackpool, yet to collect a point away from home in the division this year

Having beaten Bristol 2-0 earlier in the season, Reading are looking to complete a first league double over them since the 2020-21 season.

Bristol have scored just once from outside the box in the Championship this season, the fewest by any team. They've also had the fewest shots from outside the box (118).

Bristol City vs Reading Prediction

It's a clash between two struggling teams in the bottom half of the Championship table, who have also averaged just over a goal per game this season.

In their bid to avoid another defeat, Bristol and Reading could play cautiously and settle for a share of the spoils in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Bristol City 1-1 Reading

Bristol City vs Reading Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

Poll : 0 votes