Bristol City vs Rotherham United Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd April 2023 

Bristol City host Rotherham United at the Ashton Gate Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday, looking to arrest their downward spiral and return to winning ways.

After going three games without a defeat, the Robins have lost consecutively, going down 2-0 to Watford and 1-0 to Sheffield United, dropping to 14th in the league table.

However, with 53 points in the bag after 43 games, their safety is assured, and Nigel Pearson's side will look to end their campaign on a high by picking up the maximum available points from their last three games.

Rotherham have accrued seven points fewer than Bristol and sit four places below them in the league standings. The Millers are also winless in their last three games and sit precariously close to the relegation zone.

However, the side will be bolstered by their 2-2 draw with table-toppers Burnley as Matt Taylor's side fought their way back into the game twice, including an 85th-minute equalizer from Georgie Kelly.

Bristol City vs Rotherham United Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 55 previous clashes between the sides, and the spoils are closely shared with Rotherham winning 24 times over Bristol and losing on 21 occasions.

Bristol beat Rotherham 3-1 in their first league clash of the season and are now looking to complete a league double over them for the first time since the 1995-96 season.

Rotherham have beaten Bristol only twice in their last eight meetings, and both came in the Championship last season.

Having lost their last two league games, Bristol could lose three in a row for the second time this season.

Bristol have also failed to score in their last two league games and could go three consecutive games without a goal for the first time since March-April 2021 (3).

Rotherham have failed to score in their last three away games in the Championship.

Bristol City vs Rotherham United Prediction

Neither team are in great shape right now, with both failing to win their last couple of games.

Rotherham have been poor on the road, which gives Bristol the psychological advantage. Although the Robins themselves haven't won at home in their last two outings, they are a menacing outfit in their own backyard.

Prediction: Bristol City 2-1 Rotherham United

Bristol City vs Rotherham United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Bristol City to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

