Bristol City vs Rotherham United Prediction and Betting Tips | April 27th 2024

Already-relegated Rotherham United journey to the Ashton Gate Stadium to face Bristol City in the penultimate game of the 2023-24 EFL Championship campaign on Saturday.

While the Millers’ fate had already been sealed, the hosts seek to secure a top-half finish for the first time since the 2019-20 campaign.

Bristol City were involved in a share of the spoils for the second consecutive game as they played out a 1-1 draw with Norwich City last Saturday.

With that result, the Robins have gone six consecutive games without defeat, claiming three wins and three draws since a 2-0 loss against West Bromwich Albion on March 16.

With 59 points from 44 matches, Bristol City are currently 12th in the EFL Championship table and will be looking to end the season strong as they push for a top-half finish.

On the other hand, Rotherham United played out a goalless draw with Birmingham City in a bottom-of-the-table clash last weekend.

Before that, the Millers were on a three-match losing streak, suffering consecutive defeats against Plymouth Argyle, West Bromwich Albion and Swansea City respectively.

Rotherham United are currently rooted to the bottom of the EFL Championship table, having picked up just 24 points from their 44 matches.

Bristol City vs Rotherham United Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 24 wins from the last 77 meetings between the sides, Rotherham hold a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Bristol City have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 10 occasions.

The Robins are on a three-game winning streak against the visitors, scoring seven goals and conceding three since a 2-0 loss in March 2021.

Rotherham are the only side yet to taste victory away from home in the Championship and currently hold the division’s worst away record, having picked up just four points from 22 matches.

Bristol City are unbeaten in their last four home games, picking up three wins and one draw since March’s 1-0 loss against Cardiff City.

Bristol City vs Rotherham United Prediction

Rotherham United have endured a truly forgettable campaign and will be looking to go down with their heads held high.

However, Bristol City have put together a fine run of form in recent weeks and we are backing them to come away with another home victory.

Prediction: Bristol City 2-0 Rotherham United

Bristol City vs Rotherham United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bristol City to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in seven of Bristol’s last eight games)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - Yes (There have also been at least 11 corner kicks in five of the Robins’ last six matches)