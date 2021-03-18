Bristol City vs Rotherham United prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21 

Bristol City will welcome Rotherham United to Ashton Gate on Saturday for a matchday 38 fixture in the EFL Championship.

The hosts come into this game on the back of a goalless draw away to Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday.

Rotherham United were on the end of a 4-1 thrashing on home soil by Watford. Ismailla Sarr, Dan Gosling and Ken Semma were all among the goals to give the Hornets all three points.

That defeat saw the Millers remain in the relegation zone, having garnered 32 points from 33 games, although they have four games in hand.

Bristol City are fairly comfortable in 13th spot, with 49 points accrued from 37 games to date.

The key moments from last night: pic.twitter.com/2oWheNI37Z — Bristol City FC (@BristolCity) March 18, 2021

Bristol City vs Rotherham United Head-to-Head

This will be the 54th meeting between the sides and Rotherham United have a slightly better record with 23 wins and 10 draws. Bristol City were victorious on 20 previous occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in December 2020 when first-half goals from Matt Crooks and Matt Smith gave Rotherham United a 2-0 victory.

Bristol City are unbeaten in their last two Championship games, with seven points received from their last five matches. Rotherham United have been in poor form and have lost six of their last seven league games.

Bristol City form guide: D-W-L-L-W

Rotherham United form guide: L-W-L-L-L

Bristol City vs Rotherham United Team News

Bristol City

The hosts currently have six players sidelined by injury problems. Jay Da Silva (shin), Nathan Baker (hamstring) and Tommy Rowe (knee) are all sidelined for Bristol City.

Furthermore, Alfie Mawson (ACL), Chris Martin (hamstring) and Andreas Weismann (ACL) are on the treatment table.

Zak Vyner and Adam Nagy have both recovered from their head injuries and could be available for selection.

Goalkeeper Daniel Bentley missed the stalemate against Blackburn Rovers due to illness but might be back for selection at the weekend.

There are no suspension concerns for manager Nigel Pearson.

Injuries: Tommy Rowe, Nathan Baker, Alfie Mawson, Andreas Weismann, Chris Martin, Jay Da Silva

Doubtful: Daniel Bentley

Suspensions: None

Rotherham United

The visitors have four players ruled out of the trip to Bristol. Clark Robertson (hamstring), Jamie Lindsay (muscle), Joe Mattock (ankle) and Chiedozie Ogbene (knee cap) are all unavailable for selection.

Michael Smith's red card against Sheffield Wednesday was successfully overturned and he should be available for selection.

Injuries: Clark Robertson, Jamie Lindsay, Joe Mattock, Chiedozie Ogbene

Suspension: None

READ | Warne's pre-Bristol City press highlights



Warne joined iFollow Millers on a call from home as he continues to self-isolate:

😷 Squad health

🚑 Injured players nearing returns

😫 Watching other sides in action#rufc | #ForeverTogetherForeverProudhttps://t.co/Krl8De1yTf — Rotherham United (@OfficialRUFC) March 18, 2021

Bristol City vs Rotherham United Predicted XI

Bristol City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Max O'Leary (GK); Steven Sessegnon, Tomas Kalas, Adrian Mariappa, Jack Hunt; Tyreeq Bakinson, Han-Noah Massengo; Callum O'Dowda, Nahki Wells, Antoine Semenyo; Famara Diedhiou

Rotherham United Predicted XI (5-3-2): Jamal Blackman (GK); Ben Wiles, Angus MacDonald, Richard Wood, Michael Ihekwe, Matthew Olosunde; Ben Wiles, Daniel Barlaser, Shaun MacDonald; Freddie Ladipo, Michael Smith

Bristol City vs Rotherham United Prediction

Rotherham United's poor run of form has seen them involved in a relegation scrap. However, the results have not really told the full story of the side's performances.

The two teams have open styles of play, which suggests that goals could be scored at both ends. We are predicting a draw in this encounter.

Prediction: Bristol City 1-1 Rotherham United