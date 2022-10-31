Bristol City vs Sheffield United Prediction and Betting Tips | November 1, 2022 

Bristol City will host Sheffield United at Ashton Gate on Tuesday (November 1) in the Championship.

The hosts enjoyed a largely solid start to their season but have struggled in recent weeks, finding themselves in the bottom half of the standings. Bristol played out a 1-1 draw against Swansea City in their last game, with 20-year-old Tommy Conway scoring the opener for the Robins. Bristol are 14th in the league table with 22 points from 18 games.

Sheffield, meanwhile, endured a difficult return to action after the international break but bounced back on Saturday. They beat struggling West Bromwich Albion 2-0 at the Hawthorns via first-half goals from top-scoring duo Iliman Ndiaye and Oliver McBurnie. It was the seventh league goal of the campaign for both players.

The visitors are fourth in the standings with 29 points.

Bristol City vs Sheffield United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tuesday's game will mark the 60th meeting between Bristol and Sheffield. The hosts have won just 16 times, while Sheffield have won 31.

There have been 12 draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup, which ended 1-1.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last three games in this fixture.

Bristol are without a clean sheet in their last four games in this fixture.

The Blades have picked up 14 points on the road this season, the third-highest in the Championship.

Four of Bristol's six league wins this season have come at home.

Bristol City vs Sheffield United Prediction

Bristol are on a run of back-to-back winless outings, winning just one of their last four games. They have won just one of their last five games at home and could struggle here.

Meanwhile, Sheffield's latest result snapped their six-game winless streak, and they will look to continue that run. They have lost just two of their last eight away games and should come out on top.

Prediction: Bristol City 0-2 Sheffield United

Bristol City vs Sheffield United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sheffield

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just one of the Blades' last six away games.)

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (All but one of the last five games between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

