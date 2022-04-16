Bristol City vs Sheffield United prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

The EFL Championship returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Bristol City play host to Sheffield United at the Ashton Gate Stadium on Monday.

The Blades will be looking to complete a league double over the hosts after claiming a 2-0 victory back in November’s reverse fixture.

Bristol City returned to winning ways on Friday as they saw off Stoke City 1-0 away from home.

Prior to that, the Robins were on a four-game winless run, claiming two points from the 12 available.

With 48 points from 42 games, Bristol City are currently 18th in the EFL Championship table.

Meanwhile, Sheffield United failed to return to winning ways last time out as they fell to a 2-1 home loss to Reading.

The Blades have now failed to win any of their last two games, while managing just one victory in four outings.

With 65 points from 42 games, Sheffield United are currently sixth in the table, two points above Middlesbrough just outside the playoff places.

Bristol City vs Sheffield United Head-To-Head

Sheffield United have been dominant in the history of this fixture, claiming 31 wins from the last 58 meetings between the sides. Bristol City have picked up 16 wins in that time, while 11 games have ended all square.

Bristol City Form Guide: W-D-L-D-L

Sheffield United Form Guide: L-D-W-L-W

Bristol City vs Sheffield United Team News

Bristol City

Bristol City will be without the services of Tomas Kalas and George Tanner, who have been ruled out through knee and hamstring injuries respectively.

Injured: Tomas Kalas, George Tanner

Suspended: None

Sheffield United

Charlie Goode, Billy Sharp, Jayden Bogle, David McGoldrick, Rhian Brewster and Jack O'Connell will all sit out Monday’s game due to injuries.

Injured: Charlie Goode, Billy Sharp, Jayden Bogle, David McGoldrick, Rhian Brewster, Jack O'Connell

Suspended: None

Bristol City vs Sheffield United Predicted XI

Bristol City (3-4-1-2): Daniel Bentley; Robbie Cundy, Timm Klose, Robert Atkinson; Alex Scott, Matty James, Han-Noah Massengo, Jay Dasilva; Andreas Weimann; Antoine Semenyo, Chris Martin

Sheffield United (3-4-3): Wesley Foderingham; Ben Davies, John Egan, Filip Uremovic; Enda Stevens, Iliman Ndiaye, Conor Hourihane, Oliver Norwood; Ben Osborn, Morgan Gibbs-White, Oliver McBurnie

Bristol City vs Sheffield United Prediction

Looking at past results between the sides, we can expect a thrilling contest with plenty of goalmouth action. Sheffield United have been impressive in recent meetings with the hosts, winning each of their last two encounters, and we predict they will extend their dominance and claim all three points.

Prediction: Bristol City 1-2 Sheffield United

